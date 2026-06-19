What Is Seismic Wave? How Deep-Earth Shock Moved Japan After the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake

Seismic waves refer to the movement of energy vibrations through the earth or any other planet. Seismic waves can mostly be caused by the rapid release of energy in geological activities such as earthquake or volcanic eruption. A powerful seismic wave generated by the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake may have permanently shifted parts of Japan, according to a new study published in Science. Researchers found that a seismic wave produced during the magnitude 9.0 disaster travelled about 2,900 kilometres deep into Earth, reached the boundary between the mantle and the liquid outer core, and then bounced back toward the surface. When this returning seismic wave arrived in Japan, it appears to have pushed already stressed faults enough to move sections of the country eastward by as much as 5 to 6 millimetres.

Reports say that the discovery is significant because scientists say it could be the first known case of a fault-slip event being triggered by a seismic wave reflected from the core-mantle boundary. The 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which unleashed a catastrophic tsunami and killed thousands of people, remains one of the most closely studied natural disasters in modern history.

Journey to Earth’s deepest boundary and back

According to reports, the research was centered around a signal referred to as ScS, which was a seismic wave that had traveled through the deep regions of the earth and reflected back to the surface. The scientists made use of data obtained from the Japanese GEONET (GNSS Earth Observation Network System).

Upon the analysis of the data, the scientists realised that some of the GPS locations had moved eastward from their original positions. In an earthquake, it was expected for the ground to go back to its original position. This led to the scientists thinking there was something wrong with the data collected.

Strange GPS movement that would not disappear

Even after corrections, the eastward shift remained visible. As per reports, researchers also ruled out other possible causes, including a major underwater landslide. That left them with a surprising conclusion: the movement was real and permanent.

The timing offered another clue. The shift occurred when the returning ScS seismic wave reached Japan after completing its journey to the core-mantle boundary. This led scientists to investigate whether the seismic wave itself had caused the movement.

Models reveal how stressed faults were pushed further

To test the idea, the team created computer models recreating the path and impact of the seismic wave. One model showed that the returning shear wave triggered a broad pulse of fault slip along the boundary where two tectonic plates meet, the same type of movement seen during a megathrust earthquake like Tohoku.

According to reports, researchers said the faults were already under enormous pressure from the main earthquake. Although the returning seismic wave was much weaker, it added just enough stress to push the faults further. Because the seismic wave arrived across Japan at nearly the same time, the synchronized pulse was strong enough to shift the stressed plate boundary. The team estimated that the event released energy roughly equal to a magnitude 7.5 earthquake. If confirmed, the finding would mark the first documented case of a seismic wave reflected from Earth’s core-mantle boundary causing a fault-slip event and permanently moving part of a country.

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