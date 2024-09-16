What Is Sepsis? Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies From Life-Threatening Condition Which Turned Her Lips Blue

Mia had first shown symptoms on December 5th, and after her condition worsened, her parents sought medical help on December 8th. A doctor, after consulting with a hospital, advised that Mia should be taken home, as the hospital was full, and prescribed antibiotics alongside ibuprofen and fluids.

An eight-year-old girl named Mia Glynn from Biddulph, Staffordshire, tragically died from sepsis after being sent home by her GP twice within a span of four hours, according to her parents. Mia had been feeling unwell for three days, experiencing vomiting, a sore throat, and a severe headache.

Her GP prescribed antibiotics and mentioned that the hospital was too busy to help. Later that night, when Mia’s lips turned blue, her parents, Soron and Katie Glynn, called emergency services. Mia was taken to the hospital but sadly passed away due to sepsis caused by a Strep A infection.

Mia’s parents, who are now pursuing legal action over the 2022 incident, spoke out about their grief for the first time. Mrs. Glynn described the unbearable pain of losing their daughter, saying Mia was a happy, caring child who brought joy to everyone she met.

What Exactly Happened?

Mia had first shown symptoms on December 5th, and after her condition worsened, her parents sought medical help on December 8th. A doctor, after consulting with a hospital, advised that Mia should be taken home, as the hospital was full, and prescribed antibiotics alongside ibuprofen and fluids.

However, by early morning on December 9th, Mia’s condition deteriorated further, with rashes appearing on her arms and legs. Her parents called an ambulance when they noticed her lips turning blue. Despite the paramedics’ and hospital staff’s efforts to save her, Mia went into septic shock, suffered a cardiac arrest, and passed away.

Mrs. Glynn, a self-employed hairdresser, said the loss of Mia has caused an indescribable pain that they will never overcome. Her husband, Mr. Glynn, an engineering teacher, said witnessing Mia’s final moments was devastating, adding that although they are grateful for the time they had with her, they are heartbroken by her untimely death.

The couple is now focusing on raising awareness about sepsis, with over £40,000 raised in Mia’s memory through various fundraising events. They have already donated more than £16,000 to the UK Sepsis Trust.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis occurs when the immune system reacts dangerously to an infection, leading to widespread inflammation. This reaction can cause tissue damage, organ failure, and can be fatal. Many infections can trigger sepsis, which is considered a medical emergency.

It disrupts the body’s normal response to infection, causing blood clots that reduce blood flow to organs, potentially leading to their failure.

