What Is Stopgap Funding Bill? House GOP Unveils Plan To Prevent Government Shutdown

House Republicans unveiled a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running through September, but its deep spending cuts set the stage for a fierce political showdown. With Trump rallying GOP support, the proposal faces resistance from Democrats ahead of a crucial vote.

House Republican leaders released a stopgap funding bill on Saturday, aiming to keep the government operational at current spending levels through the end of September. The 99-page bill, known as a continuing resolution, includes modest adjustments to defense and non-defense spending, setting the stage for a contentious legislative battle ahead.

Trump Rallies GOP Support for Bill

According to GOP leaders, the proposal increases defense spending by approximately $6 billion above fiscal year 2024 levels while cutting non-defense spending by about $13 billion. Additionally, the bill designates an extra $6 billion for veterans’ healthcare. However, it omits emergency funding for disaster relief and community projects, key elements often included in previous funding measures.

President Donald Trump voiced strong support for the bill, urging congressional Republicans to vote in favor of the measure.

“All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week. Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s ‘financial house’ in order,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Key Provisions of Stopgap Funding Bill

He also warned against Democratic opposition, stating, “Republicans must remain united. Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen.”

The bill includes several notable funding changes, often referred to as “anomalies.” Among these is a $20 billion reduction in IRS enforcement funding, a move that aligns with Republican efforts to curb what they view as government overreach. Additionally, the proposal increases funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), specifically for deportation operations.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) is pushing ahead with the GOP plan, scheduling a House vote for Tuesday. Republican leaders claim the bill was closely coordinated with the White House, though its spending levels are lower than those outlined in a 2023 bipartisan funding agreement.

Democratic Opposition and Legislative Hurdles to Stopgap Funding Bill

The bill faces significant challenges in clearing both chambers of Congress before the March 14 deadline. With a narrow 218-214 Republican majority in the House, Speaker Johnson can afford to lose just one GOP vote if all members are present.

Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticized the proposal. House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) condemned the bill in a statement on Saturday.

“I strongly oppose this full-year continuing resolution, which is a power grab for the White House and further allows unchecked billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump to steal from the American people,” DeLauro said.

“By essentially closing the book on negotiations for full-year funding bills that help the middle class and protect our national security, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have handed their power to an unelected billionaire,” she added.

