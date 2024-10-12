US President Joe Biden administration is reportedly considering the possibility of transferring THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) air defense systems to Israel, though it has been clarified that no final decision has been made yet.

Previously, several Israeli reports suggested that the US might deploy this anti-ballistic missile system in Israel, including sending American troops to operate it, as part of preparations for Israel’s expected response to a recent Iranian missile attack.

Requires deployment of US soldiers to operate

The US has various missile defense systems positioned across the Middle East and Europe, including Patriot systems. Officials have been deliberating for months on what types of air defense systems to deploy in the region and their placement. If THAAD were moved to Israel, it would require the deployment of US soldiers to operate the sophisticated system.

A year ago, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of a THAAD battery and additional Patriot battalions to the Middle East to enhance the protection of US forces and support Israel’s defense. According to an April report from the Congressional Research Service, the US Army operates seven THAAD batteries, each typically composed of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, radio and radar equipment, and requiring 95 soldiers for operation.

What is THAAD?

THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, was initially called the Theater High Altitude Area Defense System. It is a key component of the US anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The system is designed to intercept missiles during their final phase of flight using hit-to-kill technology, relying on kinetic energy rather than a warhead to destroy incoming missiles.

First proposed in 1987, the THAAD system was developed by Lockheed Martin following the Gulf War’s Scud missile attacks in 1991. Although its deployment was initially planned for 2012, it occurred earlier, in May 2008.

THAAD operational interception

THAAD had its first operational interception on January 17, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it destroyed a mid-range ballistic missile during an attack by Houthi militants on Abu Dhabi. The US Army Research Laboratory conducts vulnerability assessments of the THAAD system, analyzing threats such as conventional weapons, chemical weapons, and electronic warfare countermeasures, as well as electromagnetic factors like radiation and electrostatic discharge.

The US has also deployed THAAD in South Korea as a precaution against potential attacks by North Korea, which has been conducting ballistic missile tests. North Korea’s missile tests, including those directed toward the US base in Japan, prompted the US to reposition its defense systems toward its Japanese base.

Chinese objection

While China has not objected to the THAAD missile system itself, it has expressed concerns over the radar’s coverage, which can monitor Chinese activity. China’s unease stems from the presence of US military bases in South Korea and Japan, which it sees as a potential threat to its regional military, diplomatic, and economic interests.

In response to the THAAD deployment in South Korea, China imposed economic sanctions, which have negatively impacted the South Korean economy. Measures include restricting Chinese tourism to South Korea and boycotting South Korean businesses. These actions have strained relations between South Korea and China, with China accusing South Korea of aligning with the US against it and warning of the risk of military conflict between China and the US.

Ukraine’s request for THAAD

The THAAD deployment has also heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea threatening to retaliate and conducting multiple missile tests in response. The deployment has sparked domestic political debate in South Korea, with some supporting it as necessary protection against North Korea, while others oppose it, citing potential damage to relations with China.

THAAD, being one of the few major missile defense systems acquired by only a handful of countries, has also been requested by Ukraine, which asked the US to deploy the mobile defense system with radars near Kharkiv to counter Russia.

Due to its mobility, the THAAD missile system can be deployed anywhere around the world.

