What Is The Gaza Bridge Proposal? US Plan To Extend Ceasefire For Permanent Peace Between Israel And Hamas

The U.S. has introduced a "bridge" proposal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, aiming to create space for negotiations toward a lasting resolution. Key U.S. officials presented the plan in Qatar, urging swift implementation.

Gaza Bridge Proposal Presented in Qatar

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager outlined the proposal in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday evening in Doha, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a ‘bridge’ proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, and allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire,” their offices stated.

Key Elements of the Gaza Bridge Proposal

The initiative hinges on Hamas continuing to release hostages in exchange for prisoners, following an already established formula. It also seeks to prolong the phase-one ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Under the ‘bridge’ proposal, Hamas would release living hostages in exchange for prisoners in accordance with previous formulas; the phase-one ceasefire would be extended to enable the resumption of significant humanitarian assistance; and the U.S. would work towards a durable solution to this intractable conflict during the extended ceasefire period,” the statement added.

Urgency in Implementation

Witkoff stressed that mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, have relayed to Hamas that the proposal requires swift implementation.

“Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this ‘bridge’ would have to be implemented soon—and that dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately,” he said.

U.S. Criticism of Hamas’ Negotiation Tactics

Witkoff criticized Hamas for presenting a misleading stance on the negotiations, accusing the group of publicly projecting flexibility while privately making unrealistic demands.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire. Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes,” Witkoff warned.

