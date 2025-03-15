Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Is The Gaza Bridge Proposal? US Plan To Extend Ceasefire For Permanent Peace Between Israel And Hamas

What Is The Gaza Bridge Proposal? US Plan To Extend Ceasefire For Permanent Peace Between Israel And Hamas

The U.S. has introduced a "bridge" proposal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, aiming to create space for negotiations toward a lasting resolution. Key U.S. officials presented the plan in Qatar, urging swift implementation.

What Is The Gaza Bridge Proposal? US Plan To Extend Ceasefire For Permanent Peace Between Israel And Hamas

The U.S. proposes a bridge proposal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, allowing more time for negotiations on a lasting resolution.


Gaza Bridge Proposal: The United States has introduced a “bridge” proposal aimed at extending the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas beyond Ramadan and Passover, providing additional time for negotiations toward a permanent resolution, the White House announced.

Gaza Bridge Proposal Presented in Qatar

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager outlined the proposal in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“On Wednesday evening in Doha, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a ‘bridge’ proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, and allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire,” their offices stated.

Key Elements of the Gaza Bridge Proposal

The initiative hinges on Hamas continuing to release hostages in exchange for prisoners, following an already established formula. It also seeks to prolong the phase-one ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Under the ‘bridge’ proposal, Hamas would release living hostages in exchange for prisoners in accordance with previous formulas; the phase-one ceasefire would be extended to enable the resumption of significant humanitarian assistance; and the U.S. would work towards a durable solution to this intractable conflict during the extended ceasefire period,” the statement added.

Urgency in Implementation

Witkoff stressed that mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, have relayed to Hamas that the proposal requires swift implementation.

“Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this ‘bridge’ would have to be implemented soon—and that dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately,” he said.

U.S. Criticism of Hamas’ Negotiation Tactics

Witkoff criticized Hamas for presenting a misleading stance on the negotiations, accusing the group of publicly projecting flexibility while privately making unrealistic demands.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire. Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes,” Witkoff warned.

Also Read: Who Was Abu Khadija? Trump Announces Killing Of ‘Fugitive’ ISIS Leader In Iraq

Filed under

Gaza Bridge Proposal Hamas Israel

newsx

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: TVK’s Thalapathy Vijay Slams State Budget as ‘Sham’
Trump administration cons

Trump Administration Weighs Sweeping Travel Restrictions For 41 Countries: List Of Countries
Donald Trump warns World

Donald Trump Warns Of ‘World War III’ Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks
newsx

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch...
The U.S. proposes a bridg

What Is The Gaza Bridge Proposal? US Plan To Extend Ceasefire For Permanent Peace Between...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai Hails DMK’s State Budget As ‘Super Budget’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: TVK’s Thalapathy Vijay Slams State Budget as ‘Sham’

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: TVK’s Thalapathy Vijay Slams State Budget as ‘Sham’

Trump Administration Weighs Sweeping Travel Restrictions For 41 Countries: List Of Countries

Trump Administration Weighs Sweeping Travel Restrictions For 41 Countries: List Of Countries

Donald Trump Warns Of ‘World War III’ Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

Donald Trump Warns Of ‘World War III’ Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch...

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai Hails DMK’s State Budget As ‘Super Budget’

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai Hails DMK’s State Budget As ‘Super Budget’

Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips