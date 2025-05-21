Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  What Is the Golden Dome, The New US Missile Defense Plan With Space-Based Shield?

What Is the Golden Dome, The New US Missile Defense Plan With Space-Based Shield?

Seven days into his presidency, Donald Trump unveiled the Golden Dome—a sweeping missile defense initiative modeled loosely after Israel’s Iron Dome but designed for far greater reach. Through a new executive order, Trump launched plans to create a space-age shield to protect the U.S. from long-range and space-based missile threats.

What Is the Golden Dome, The New US Missile Defense Plan With Space-Based Shield?

Trump unveils 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan to shield U.S. from global and space-based attacks, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome.


Seven days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order titled “Iron Dome for America,” launching an ambitious initiative to build a state-of-the-art defense system known as Golden Dome, aimed at shielding the United States from long-range missile attacks.

In a statement from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump announced that his administration has finalized the design for what he described as a “massive system,” which he expects will be fully operational within three years. The president has tapped General Michael Guetlein, the current Vice Chief of Space Operations, to lead the effort.

“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space, and we will have the best system ever built,” Trump said.

Golden Dome vs. Iron Dome

While the name recalls Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, the U.S. version—dubbed the “Golden Dome”—would differ significantly in both scale and complexity.

Wes Rumbaugh, a fellow with the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted these distinctions while speaking to The Independent.

“The Golden Dome will also have to be a lot more comprehensive, with several different systems that can locate, track and stop any kind of aerial attack the U.S. might face,” he noted. By contrast, Israel’s Iron Dome is tailored to defend against short-range rockets and artillery shells within a relatively small geographical area.

Given the size of the United States, the Golden Dome would need to blanket a vastly larger territory and counter a far wider array of threats.

$25 Billion Proposed for Construction in 2025 Budget

In a strong show of support, Congressional Republicans have proposed earmarking $25 billion from this year’s federal budget to fund the Golden Dome’s construction. The funding proposal is widely seen as a signal that ground could be broken on the project in the near future.

Central to the Golden Dome plan is a futuristic and controversial element: a network of space-based interceptors designed to neutralize warheads in the earliest stages of launch. These interceptors, potentially including advanced laser systems, would represent the most technologically advanced aspect of the program.

This concept echoes the Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative, often referred to as “Star Wars,” which also aimed to deploy space-based defenses to intercept ballistic missiles.

The plan also includes a new missile threat risk assessment and a map of key strategic areas that would need proactive defense. However, experts warn that the sheer scale of such a space-based system presents major logistical and financial hurdles.

Also Read: Trump Announces Golden Dome Missile Defence Shield, Vows To Build Advanced Missiles

