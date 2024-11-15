Home
Friday, November 15, 2024
What Is The Haka Dance? Protest Dance In The New Zealand Parliament, WATCH

This moment, which quickly spread across social media, took place during the debate on the Treaty Principles Bill.

New Zealand’s Parliament recently witnessed a dramatic moment as Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, known for being the youngest member in the House, took a bold stand against a contentious Indigenous Treaty Bill. In a powerful display, Maipi-Clarke tore up a copy of the bill and performed the haka, a traditional Māori dance, sparking a wave of support from fellow MPs and onlookers.

This moment, which quickly spread across social media, took place during the debate on the Treaty Principles Bill. The 22-year-old member of Te Pāti Māori led the haka in a clear expression of resistance, symbolizing her strong opposition to the bill’s implications for Māori rights. Other parliamentarians and members in the gallery joined her, prompting Speaker Gerry Brownlee to temporarily adjourn the session.

The Treaty Principles Bill seeks to outline the application of rights originally granted under the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, which established the foundation for relationships between Māori tribes and the New Zealand government. The treaty affirmed Māori authority over their lands and resources while recognizing British governance. This proposed legislation, however, has met fierce resistance, with opponents arguing it could compromise Māori rights by generalizing treaty protections to apply to all citizens.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke’s actions in Parliament reflect a broader frustration within Te Pāti Māori and Māori communities regarding the government’s approach to indigenous issues. Elected in 2023, Maipi-Clarke has consistently advocated for Māori rights and critiqued Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s policies, which some say erode indigenous protections. Her prominence has even led to her inclusion in a list of alternative candidates for the role of Prime Minister, as a recent poll indicated growing support for leaders outside the current administration.

Fear Of Racial Tensions

The Treaty Principles Bill has provoked widespread dissent and sparked demonstrations across New Zealand, with thousands rallying to voice their discontent. Supporters fear the bill’s passage could lead to racial tensions and constitutional challenges. Given its lack of broad support, it remains uncertain whether the bill will advance, yet Maipi-Clarke’s spirited protest has brought critical attention to its potential consequences for Māori communities.

What Is Haka Dance ?

The haka is a traditional Māori group dance characterized by chanting, rhythmic movements, and expressive facial gestures. Symbolizing strength, unity, and pride, it is often performed to celebrate, welcome, or challenge visiting groups.

