What Is The Meaning Behind The Lady Of Justice Statue? Exploring Historical Background And Modern Representations

The newly unveiled statue of Lady Justice at the Supreme Court of India features several symbolic changes from the traditional depiction. The redesigned figure, located in the judges’ library no longer wears a blindfold and now holds a copy of the Indian Constitution in her left hand, replacing the sword typically seen in older versions.

Previously, the blindfold symbolized the equality of all individuals before the law. The scales of justice, representing fair and balanced judgment, remain in her right hand.

The inclusion of the Indian Constitution emphasizes that justice in the country is rooted in constitutional principles. Additionally, the statue is now dressed in a saree rather than the customary Western-style robe, as reported by The Times of India.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud explained that “law is not blind” and that everyone must be acknowledged. He also mentioned that it is no longer appropriate to administer justice using colonial-era laws.

Who Is Justice Lady?

Artwork featuring Lady Justice, whether in sculptures, paintings, or coats of arms, can be found globally in locations such as courthouses and law offices across various continents, including North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. This figure has ancient origins and is traditionally associated with the symbols of justice.

Symbolism of Lady Justice

Lady Justice is often shown with a blindfold, scales, and a sword. Each element holds significant meaning:

The blindfold

The blindfold signifies impartiality, meaning that justice is administered without prejudice and that all individuals are treated equally, regardless of their social status, power, or wealth.

The scales

The scales represent fairness and balance, weighing the arguments from both sides before reaching a judgment. The Supreme Court’s new statue retains this symbol to emphasize the importance of balanced judgment.

The sword

The sword symbolizes the power of the law, with its double-edged design representing the ability of the law to both protect and punish. Together, these symbols highlight Lady Justice’s role in representing impartiality (blindfold), fairness (scales), and enforcement (sword).

What Is The Historical Background of Lady Justice?

The concept of Lady Justice originates from ancient Greek and Roman mythology. In Greek tradition, the Titaness Themis, often depicted with scales and a sword, represented divine law and moral justice. However, the idea of justice being symbolized by scales dates back even further to ancient Egypt, where the goddess Maat was associated with truth and fairness.

Modern Representations

Modern representations of Lady Justice are largely derived from Justitia, the Roman goddess of justice, also known as Iustitia. During the Renaissance, the figure became increasingly popular in art and architecture, with the blindfolded version of Lady Justice becoming a common sight in courtrooms.

Colonial Influence of Lady Justice in India

Despite the ideals of fairness and impartiality that Lady Justice embodies, her history in India is linked to colonialism. The recent commissioning of the new statue by Chief Justice Chandrachud is seen as an effort to break away from India’s colonial past, especially with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Lady Justice became a prominent symbol in India during British rule when the British imposed their legal system, dismantling the regionally diverse legal codes that existed before.

The British introduced a hierarchical court system, and their legal framework, including the Indian Penal Code, left a lasting imprint, which is only now being reformed with new legislation. The presence of Lady Justice statues outside courthouses in India serves as a reminder of this colonial legacy.

