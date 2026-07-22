What Is the Red Sea? Why It Turns Red and How the Houthi Blockade Could Push Up Global Fuel Prices

The Red Sea is once again the focus across the world. The sea is widely known as a passageway between Europe and Asia, passing through the Suez Canal. But this time, the Red Sea got into the headlines because of completely different reasons. The Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen have announced their intention to attack ships transporting Saudi Arabia’s oil in the Red Sea area.

The threat appears at a time when there is growing tension between the US and Iran, which puts the two key oil shipment channels in danger, namely, the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz. Such a long-lasting disruption may affect oil transportation and result in higher prices for fuels on the international market.

However, it makes sense to look into the question of what the Red Sea actually is, why it has such an interesting name and why it’s so important to the world economy. Here is all you should know about it.

What Is the Red Sea and Why Is It So Important?

Red Sea is a narrow strip of salty water between northeast Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. The Red Sea runs for about 1,930 kilometres (1,200 miles) from the Suez area of Egypt to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea are separated from Saudi Arabia and Yemen by the Red Sea. The Red Sea is 305 km (190 mi) wide at maximum, with a depth of 3,040 m (9,974 ft).

Despite being a relatively narrow sea, the Red Sea happens to be one of the busiest marine passages in the entire world owing to the connection it provides between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal, thus enabling ships transporting oil to Europe from Asia to bypass navigation around the entire African continent.

Thousands of barrels of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), consumer goods, and raw materials pass through the strait on a daily basis.

Why Is It Called the Red Sea and Does the Water Really Turn Red?

Yes, but only under specific natural conditions. This is because there is usually a large population of microorganisms that cause the Red Sea to turn reddish. Trichodesmium erythraeum is a type of small cyanobacterium commonly known as blue-green algae. It is reddish-brown in colour.

Due to the rising temperatures of the ocean water and the nutrients in the ocean, these bacteria multiply in large numbers, leading to an algal bloom or red tide. The microorganisms that have multiplied will die and float on the top part of the water, thus making the water look red.

The change in the appearance of water is temporary since it depends on favourable environmental conditions and it happens in particular parts of the water body. In most cases, the Red Sea looks blue just like any other ocean.

Why the Houthi Threat Has Put the Red Sea Back in Focus?

After declaring their intention of setting up a naval blockade against shipping vessels carrying Saudi Arabian crude oil, the Iran-sponsored Houthi rebels of Yemen made the Red Sea one of the hotbeds of conflict.

The declaration had immediate repercussions for business activities involving shipping as two oil tankers that were ferrying Saudi crude oil to China and India had to turn back at the

Houthis, who dominate the north and west regions of Yemen, including most of the coast of the Red Sea, have warned shipping firms that ships involved in loading/unloading crude oil from Saudi Arabia would be targeted by them.

This situation has serious implications since Bab el-Mandeb Strait is the southern entrance point of the Red Sea. This may affect global trade by delaying shipments and forcing vessels to sail through the alternative costly route through Africa.

How the US-Iran Conflict Might Impact Global Oil Prices

The new shipping threat has emerged as the tension between the US and Iran keeps on rising. US forces, it is reported, have continued launching airstrikes for the 11th consecutive day in different parts of Iran. Blasts have been heard in various locations such as Tehran, Chabahar, Konarak and Bushehr, the site of Iran’s nuclear plant.

It is further reported that Iran had earlier launched attacks against US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. One attack also took place near the Strait of Hormuz.

Usually, the Strait of Hormuz transports a considerable portion of the world’s crude oil exports. As the tension in the area heightened, Saudi Arabia depended on its east-west pipeline system that conveyed oil through the Red Sea port of Yanbu to ensure that its oil export shipments avoided the passage at Hormuz.

Now that the Houthis have become a threat to vessels passing through the Red Sea as well, even this path is at risk.

Will the Cost of Fuel Rise Worldwide?

Energy experts are stating that continued disruptions in either of these routes can cause disturbances in the world’s oil market. Should shipping companies avoid the Red Sea passage out of concern for their safety, tankers will have to sail thousands of extra kilometres around the southern African Cape of Good Hope. This will lead to an increase in fuel consumption, insurance, and delivery time.

Increased cost of transport usually results in an increased price of crude oil, which, if it goes up, will mean higher prices for petrol, diesel, and aircraft fuel as well.