What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is It So Popular?

President Biden pardons two Minnesota turkeys, Peach and Blossom, ensuring they live out their lives as agricultural ambassadors, marking the final turkey pardon of his presidency.

Part of a long tradition from the White House, two lucky turkeys from Minnesota are destined not to be on a Thanksgiving table. Next Monday, President Joe Biden officially pardons Peach and Blossom, ensuring they live out their days as honored guests rather than holiday dinners.

The Journey to the White House

Peach and Blossom are two 40-pound turkeys who underwent rigorous training prior to the selection of the perfect pair for the momentous occasion. Chairman John Zimmerman of the National Turkey Federation revealed that these birds have been prepared for the spotlight after getting accustomed to cameras, bright lights, and even a wide range of music, such as polka and classic rock. Zimmerman’s 9-year-old son, Grant, and other young trainers played a key role in ensuring the turkeys were well-prepared for their moment in front of the nation.

“Preparing these presidential birds has taken a lot of special care,” Zimmerman said during a Sunday press conference. “We’ve been getting them used to lights, camera, and even introducing them to a wide variety of music.”

Life After the Pardon

After the grand pardon ceremony, Peach and Blossom won’t return to any ordinary life. Rather, they will head back to Waseca, Minnesota, where they will be “agricultural ambassadors” at Farmamerica, an agricultural interpretive center. That way, the turkeys will continue to contribute to agricultural education long after this moment of fame.

This year’s ceremony marks the last presidential turkey pardon during President Biden’s term. Among previous lucky turkeys pardoned under the Biden administration were Liberty and Bell (2023), Chocolate and Chip (2022), and Peanut Butter and Jelly (2021).

Origins of the Turkey Pardon Tradition

The origins of the turkey pardon are somewhat murky, with some tracing it back to Abraham Lincoln, who supposedly spared a bird at the request of his son Tad. But this is more folklore than fact. The modern tradition that includes the formal “pardon” of a turkey started during Harry Truman’s presidency in 1947, after the White House was overwhelmed with turkeys because of an initiative called “Hens for Harry.”

Although Truman did not save the bird from Thanksgiving dinner, the custom of bestowing the gift of a turkey onto the president continued, undergoing changes in its nature. The first public turkey pardon was instituted by John F. Kennedy in 1963, although this had yet to become a yearly tradition. Ronald Reagan was now president when the practice had grown more solidified; President George H.W. Bush made it official business when he and his wife offered their first official pardon in 1989.

Since then, the annual turkey pardon has been part of Thanksgiving in the U.S., with at least one lucky bird receiving a reprieve every year.

