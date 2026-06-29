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Home > World News > What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

The Indian government has distanced itself from reports of an India-Pakistan Track II diplomacy dialogue, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarifying that such meetings are private, unofficial initiatives with no government participation or backing.

India has distanced itself from Track II diplomacy (Image: X)
India has distanced itself from Track II diplomacy (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 16:27 IST

India on Monday distanced itself from reports linking Indian participants to a Track II diplomacy initiative with Pakistan, making it clear that the meetings were private interactions with no official backing or involvement from the Government of India. The clarification came after media reports claimed that Indian and Pakistani delegates had taken part in discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo. Responding to the reports, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the government neither recognises nor attaches any official value to such engagements, stressing that they should not be seen as formal India-Pakistan talks.

What is Track II diplomacy and why it is different from official talks

Track II diplomacy, unlike government-to-government negotiations, is an unofficial form of interaction that involves people like former diplomats, scholars, military personnel, specialists and civilians. The objective is to enhance communication, exchange views and build trust among nations through meetings, dialogues and discussion. They are non-government activities meant to contribute to reducing tension, but they are not officially sponsored by governments.

Such interactions are generally organised by private institutions or think tanks and are considered separate from formal diplomatic channels. They often focus on sensitive issues in an informal setting where participants can exchange views without negotiating on behalf of their governments.

Why India distanced itself from Track II diplomacy reports

Reports say that while explaining the government’s stand, Misri said there was nothing unusual about such meetings taking place. “I have seen the reports, I am aware of them and what I would say is that firstly, dozens of these kinds of events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. So, there is nothing new, nothing special about these events.”

He underlined that Track II diplomacy events are organised by private individuals and institutions and should not be viewed as official engagements. “Secondly, as far as we are concerned, these are private events organised by private parties. There is nothing official about them, as far as we are concerned. I can not speak for the government of Pakistan but as far as the government of India is concerned, there is no official participation, no official support or involvement in these visits.”

Track II diplomacy gets no official recognition from India

As per reports, Misri further said the government does not attach significance to such interactions. “Thirdly, we really take no cognisance of these events, they don’t hold much value as far as we are concerned.”

His remarks came after reports claimed that Indian and Pakistani participants attended a Track II diplomacy discussion in Colombo. While such forums encourage informal exchanges, India has reiterated that they are private initiatives and should not be interpreted as official diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

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What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo
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What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo
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