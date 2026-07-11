What Is Typhoon Bavi? Story Behind Its Name, Storm Path, Countries at Risk and India Impact | Explained

The western Pacific is dealing with an absolute monster of a storm right now, as Typhoon Bavi tears its way across the ocean. This isn’t just your typical seasonal bad weather; it is a massive system that has put several East Asian nations on high alert. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen how dangerous it is, as the storm’s outer edges triggered devastating landslides in the southern Philippines. Now, it is marching steadily toward Taiwan, China, and Japan, bringing the very real threat of torrential downpours, ferocious winds, and severe flooding to millions of people.

What is Typhoon Bavi?

Typhoon Bavi is a very large and powerful tropical storm moving across the western Pacific Ocean. At its widest point, the storm stretches for nearly 1,000 kilometres, making it one of the biggest typhoons to threaten East Asia in decades.

Because of its huge size, the storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas not just near its centre but also across a much larger area. In fact, weather officials in Taiwan have said that Bavi is the largest storm by size expected to affect the island since 1987.

What does the name ‘Bavi’ mean?

The name Bavi comes from Vietnam. It is named after Ba Vi, a famous mountain range and national park located near Hanoi.

Like many other typhoons in the western Pacific, the name was chosen from a list created by countries that are part of the World Meteorological Organisation’s Typhoon Committee. Every country in the group contributes names, and these are used one after another whenever a new storm forms.

Using names instead of numbers makes it much easier for people to identify and follow storms during the typhoon season.

Which countries are in Typhoon Bavi’s path?

Typhoon Bavi’s path takes it through a highly populated corridor of East Asia, meaning a lot of people are currently in harm’s way.

Taiwan

The storm is forecast to pass north of Taiwan, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and dangerous coastal conditions from late Friday into Saturday. Authorities have warned residents about possible flooding and landslides, particularly in mountainous areas.

Nearly 29,000 military personnel have been placed on standby to assist with emergency response if required.

China

After passing Taiwan, Bavi is expected to make landfall along China’s southeastern coastline late Saturday or early Sunday. Fujian province is likely to experience the strongest impacts, while neighbouring Zhejiang could also face severe weather.

Chinese meteorologists have warned that even after weakening, the storm’s remnants could continue moving into eastern and northern parts of the country, producing heavy rainfall over a wide area.

Japan

Japan’s remote Sakishima Islands are expected to experience heavy rain, powerful winds and rough seas as the typhoon moves nearby. Authorities have advised residents to remain alert for possible disruptions.

Philippines

Although the storm has moved away, its outer rain bands have already caused widespread damage in the southern Philippines. Heavy rainfall triggered landslides on Mindanao island, where at least 15 people have reportedly lost their lives. Rescue teams continue searching for missing people while more rain is expected in some areas.

Could Typhoon Bavi affect India?

At present, there is no indication that Typhoon Bavi will directly impact India. The storm is expected to remain over the western Pacific and East China Sea, and then it is likely to weaken over mainland China. India’s weather systems are largely influenced by the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the southwest monsoon; that is why it is very unlikely that this might impact India.

However, the Met Department is still monitoring the development, as such large cyclones can influence broader atmospheric circulation patterns. There is no forecast which suggest that Bavi poses any threat to India.

Typhoon Bavi: Residents Wait for It to Pass