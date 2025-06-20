Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > What Is UK’s New Assisted Dying Law? Everything Explained

What Is UK’s New Assisted Dying Law? Everything Explained

The UK Parliament has voted to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales, approving the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill by a narrow 23-vote majority after intense debate. MPs were granted a free vote on the issue, allowing them to decide independently of party lines

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 01:09:40 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The UK has voted to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales after an extensive and heated debate in the parliament. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was approved by a majority of 23 votes. 314 MPs voted in favor of the bill and 291 voted against it.

The unique parliamentary feature that the UK adopted for this bill was that MPs were allowed a free vote on the issue. PMPs were not bound by party instructions. The third reading of the bill marked the final chance for MPs to accept or reject the proposed law.

Key Provisions of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill That Legalized Assisted Dying

The bill was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. It would permit terminally ill adults in England and Wales to legally end their own lives under certain strict conditions. The main requirements to opt for assisted dying include:

  • The person must be over 18 years old.

  • They should reside in England or Wales.

  • Should have been registered with a General Practitioner for at least 12 months.

  • The person must have the mental capacity to make the decision without any coercion or pressure.

  • The person is expected to die within six months.

  • Must make two separate witnessed and signed declarations of their wish to die.

  • Eligibility to be confirmed by two independent doctors with at least seven days between each assessment.

Also Read: Thai Prime Minister’s Leaked Call Sparks Political Uproar And Coalition Collapse

Assisted Dying Legislation Remains Illegal in Most of The World

A similar assisted dying bill is under consideration in Scotland. It passed an initial vote at the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) in May 2025 but awaits further debate and amendments before a final decision.

In March 2025, the Isle of Man became the first jurisdiction within the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.

Globally, assisted dying remains illegal in most countries. However, more than 300 million people live in countries where it is legal. Since 2015, nations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and Austria have introduced laws permitting assisted dying.

Assisted Dying, Assisted Suicide, and Euthanasia: Explained

Assisted dying typically refers to terminally ill patients receiving lethal medication from a doctor, which they self-administer.

Assisted suicide involves helping another person to end their life, including those who are not terminally ill. This may include providing lethal drugs or helping them travel to another jurisdiction to die.

Euthanasia means a physician deliberately ends a person’s life to relieve suffering, possibly without terminal illness. It includes voluntary euthanasia (with patient consent) and non-voluntary euthanasia (where the patient cannot consent, such as in a coma).

Countries Where Assisted Dying Is Legal

Switzerland, Austria, Canada, Spain, Colombia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Luxembourg also allow assisted suicide, assisted dying and euthanasia in different forms. In the United States, 10 states permit physician-assisted dying.

France passed a bill in May 2025 to grant assisted dying rights for certain terminally ill patients.

Also Read: Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Iran Plans to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes: What That Could Mean for the World and India
NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?