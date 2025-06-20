What Is UK’s New Assisted Dying Law? Everything Explained

The UK has voted to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales after an extensive and heated debate in the parliament. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was approved by a majority of 23 votes. 314 MPs voted in favor of the bill and 291 voted against it.

The unique parliamentary feature that the UK adopted for this bill was that MPs were allowed a free vote on the issue. PMPs were not bound by party instructions. The third reading of the bill marked the final chance for MPs to accept or reject the proposed law.

Key Provisions of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill That Legalized Assisted Dying

The bill was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. It would permit terminally ill adults in England and Wales to legally end their own lives under certain strict conditions. The main requirements to opt for assisted dying include:

The person must be over 18 years old.

They should reside in England or Wales.

Should have been registered with a General Practitioner for at least 12 months.

The person must have the mental capacity to make the decision without any coercion or pressure.

The person is expected to die within six months.

Must make two separate witnessed and signed declarations of their wish to die.

Eligibility to be confirmed by two independent doctors with at least seven days between each assessment.

Also Read: Thai Prime Minister’s Leaked Call Sparks Political Uproar And Coalition Collapse

Assisted Dying Legislation Remains Illegal in Most of The World

A similar assisted dying bill is under consideration in Scotland. It passed an initial vote at the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) in May 2025 but awaits further debate and amendments before a final decision.

In March 2025, the Isle of Man became the first jurisdiction within the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.

Globally, assisted dying remains illegal in most countries. However, more than 300 million people live in countries where it is legal. Since 2015, nations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and Austria have introduced laws permitting assisted dying.

Assisted Dying, Assisted Suicide, and Euthanasia: Explained

Assisted dying typically refers to terminally ill patients receiving lethal medication from a doctor, which they self-administer.

Assisted suicide involves helping another person to end their life, including those who are not terminally ill. This may include providing lethal drugs or helping them travel to another jurisdiction to die.

Euthanasia means a physician deliberately ends a person’s life to relieve suffering, possibly without terminal illness. It includes voluntary euthanasia (with patient consent) and non-voluntary euthanasia (where the patient cannot consent, such as in a coma).

Countries Where Assisted Dying Is Legal

Switzerland, Austria, Canada, Spain, Colombia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Luxembourg also allow assisted suicide, assisted dying and euthanasia in different forms. In the United States, 10 states permit physician-assisted dying.

France passed a bill in May 2025 to grant assisted dying rights for certain terminally ill patients.

Also Read: Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says