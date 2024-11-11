What Is Veterans Day? Find A List Of All The Federal Holidays

Every year on November 11, Americans come together to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Every year on November 11, Americans come together to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day is a tribute to U.S. military personnel, both past and present, and recognizes their sacrifices and dedication. Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday has evolved over the years into a key day of remembrance and appreciation for all military service members.

The Origins of Veterans Day: From Armistice Day to National Observance

Veterans Day was first established as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, to mark the first anniversary of the end of World War I. On this day in 1918, the Allied forces and Germany signed an armistice, effectively ending the war. Armistice Day became an annual observance after Congress passed a resolution in 1926, formalizing November 11 as a day of remembrance. By 1938, Armistice Day was recognized as a national holiday to honor those who fought in World War I.

What’s the Difference Between a National Holiday and a Federal Holiday?

A common question that arises around Veterans Day is whether it’s considered a federal holiday. To clarify, there is a difference between a national holiday and a federal holiday. A national holiday is generally observed by businesses, retailers, and the public. Federal holidays, however, are specifically designated by the government, requiring federal institutions and their employees to observe them.

Federal holidays mandate closures of most government institutions, including the U.S. Postal Service, and typically lead to closures of schools, banks, and many businesses. There are 11 federal holidays in the United States, including Veterans Day, when most government-run operations shut down.

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Veterans Day is indeed a federal holiday. After being recognized as a national holiday in 1938, the observance broadened in scope in 1954 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. President Eisenhower signed legislation renaming the holiday as “Veterans Day” to honor all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, whether during peacetime or wartime. This change expanded the holiday’s purpose, making it a day to recognize all veterans for their service, not just those who fought in World War I.

How Veterans Day Is Observed Across the Nation

Communities across the U.S. commemorate Veterans Day with events and ceremonies that reflect gratitude and respect for military service members. Parades, memorial services, and other community gatherings are common ways to honor veterans on this day. One of the most notable ceremonies occurs at Arlington National Cemetery, where a wreath is placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 11 a.m., symbolizing respect for all unidentified soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Businesses and restaurants nationwide often show their appreciation by offering discounts or complimentary meals to veterans. Citizens frequently display the American flag or observe a moment of silence to honor both veterans and fallen soldiers. Through these various forms of recognition, Veterans Day encourages Americans to express their gratitude for the freedoms defended by veterans.

Other Federal Holidays in the United States

Alongside Veterans Day, there are ten other federal holidays observed in the U.S. These are significant dates when most federal institutions are closed in observance. The list includes:

New Year’s Day Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Presidents’ Day Memorial Day Juneteenth Independence Day Labor Day Columbus Day (also observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some areas) Thanksgiving Christmas Day

These holidays serve a variety of purposes, from celebrating historic figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and George Washington to commemorating important events like Independence Day and Memorial Day. Each holiday provides a moment for reflection, celebration, or remembrance in different ways, with Veterans Day standing out as a special time to honor those who served in the military.