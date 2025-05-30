What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills

As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the scorching summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief. With power bills becoming harder to manage, many are trying to cut back on usage or switch to energy-saving appliances.

As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief.

As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the scorching summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief. With power bills becoming harder to manage, many are trying to cut back on usage or switch to energy-saving appliances. But one viral video has now taken an unexpected—and oddly spiritual—turn in the hunt for solutions.

The clip, which is now circulating widely online, shows a religious scholar (Maulana) giving what might be the most unconventional advice to lower your electricity bill: write “Zam Zam” on your electricity meter.

“Write Zam Zam on the Meter”—Maulana’s Spiritual Advice

In the video, recorded during a talk show, a woman raises a genuine concern that echoes with millions across the country: “Bijli ka bill bahut zyada aata hai, koi aisa wazifa batayein ki bijli ka bill kam ho jaye?” (The electricity bill is going extremely high, can you tell us a prayer or remedy to reduce it?)

The Maulana, without hesitation, offers a spiritual method—or wazifa—to ease her burden.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Agar aap chahate hain ki aapke ghar ka bijli ka bill kam se kam aaye, to ek wazifa hai. Aapne shahadat ki ungli se metre pe jaake likh lena hai, ‘zam zam’. Aapne likh lena hai, ‘zam zam’. Yeh metre pe likh dena, mahine mein do dafa karein, har pandra din baad. Aaj kar lein aur pandra din baad phir kar lein. Inshallah, main guarantee se kehta hoon aapke bijli ka bill kam aayega.”

Translated: If you want your electricity bill to be reduced, there’s a spiritual method. Using your index finger, write the words “zam zam” on your electricity meter. Do this twice a month—once today, and then again after 15 days. God willing, I guarantee your bill will decrease.

Faced with soaring electricity bills? This Pakistani Maulana has a divine solution. pic.twitter.com/zxQtDc1hSs — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 28, 2025

Internet Bursts into Laughter Over Maulana’s Suggestion

While the Maulana’s tone was serious, the internet was anything but. Social media exploded with jokes and memes after the video was shared with the caption: “Faced with soaring electricity bills? This Pakistani Maulana has a divine solution.”

The clip has already racked up more than 140,000 views, and users can’t seem to stop making fun of the ‘divine hack.’

Here’s a glimpse at how people are reacting:

“I tried it, and now the government pays me to use electricity,” one user wrote.

“I’m surprised he didn’t tell people to summon a Jin to help with the bills,” another chimed in.

“Zam zam karne gaya tha, zam se current lag gaya,” joked one viewer (Translation: I went to write ‘zam zam’ and got electrocuted instead).

“It’s true. I tried. The electricity bill didn’t reduce, but they thought I was advertising jam, and Kissan gave me 100 Rs as baksheesh,” another laughed.

“Likh diya Maulana sahab… lekin ab bijli ka bill double aa raha hai” (Translation: I did write it, Maulana Sahab… but now my bill has doubled!)

What Is Zamzam and Why the Reference?

The Maulana’s advice centered on “Zam Zam”—a reference to the holy water from the Zamzam well in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In Islam, this water is considered sacred and is believed to have healing and spiritual powers. Many Muslims drink it for blessings and health, especially during pilgrimages.

However, using it as a spiritual fix for modern energy bills was clearly too much for most people to take seriously. For many online, the advice became less about religious faith and more of an opportunity to find humor during difficult times.

Desperation Meets Humor as Crisis Deepens

Though the jokes are plenty, the reality behind this viral moment is serious. Power shortages, fuel costs, and a fragile economy have made electricity nearly unaffordable for a large part of the population in Pakistan. With inflation high and wages stagnant, many households are struggling to keep the lights on—literally.

The viral video, while funny, also reflects a deeper truth: people are desperate. And when real solutions feel out of reach, even bizarre remedies can seem worth a try—especially when they come with spiritual backing.