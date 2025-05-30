Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills

What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills

As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the scorching summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief. With power bills becoming harder to manage, many are trying to cut back on usage or switch to energy-saving appliances.

What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills

As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief.


As electricity prices in Pakistan continue to climb, especially during the scorching summer season, families are getting desperate for any relief. With power bills becoming harder to manage, many are trying to cut back on usage or switch to energy-saving appliances. But one viral video has now taken an unexpected—and oddly spiritual—turn in the hunt for solutions.

The clip, which is now circulating widely online, shows a religious scholar (Maulana) giving what might be the most unconventional advice to lower your electricity bill: write “Zam Zam” on your electricity meter.

“Write Zam Zam on the Meter”—Maulana’s Spiritual Advice

In the video, recorded during a talk show, a woman raises a genuine concern that echoes with millions across the country: “Bijli ka bill bahut zyada aata hai, koi aisa wazifa batayein ki bijli ka bill kam ho jaye?” (The electricity bill is going extremely high, can you tell us a prayer or remedy to reduce it?)

The Maulana, without hesitation, offers a spiritual method—or wazifa—to ease her burden.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Agar aap chahate hain ki aapke ghar ka bijli ka bill kam se kam aaye, to ek wazifa hai. Aapne shahadat ki ungli se metre pe jaake likh lena hai, ‘zam zam’. Aapne likh lena hai, ‘zam zam’. Yeh metre pe likh dena, mahine mein do dafa karein, har pandra din baad. Aaj kar lein aur pandra din baad phir kar lein. Inshallah, main guarantee se kehta hoon aapke bijli ka bill kam aayega.

Translated: If you want your electricity bill to be reduced, there’s a spiritual method. Using your index finger, write the words “zam zam” on your electricity meter. Do this twice a month—once today, and then again after 15 days. God willing, I guarantee your bill will decrease.

Internet Bursts into Laughter Over Maulana’s Suggestion

While the Maulana’s tone was serious, the internet was anything but. Social media exploded with jokes and memes after the video was shared with the caption: “Faced with soaring electricity bills? This Pakistani Maulana has a divine solution.”

The clip has already racked up more than 140,000 views, and users can’t seem to stop making fun of the ‘divine hack.’

Here’s a glimpse at how people are reacting:

  • “I tried it, and now the government pays me to use electricity,” one user wrote.

  • “I’m surprised he didn’t tell people to summon a Jin to help with the bills,” another chimed in.

  • “Zam zam karne gaya tha, zam se current lag gaya,” joked one viewer (Translation: I went to write ‘zam zam’ and got electrocuted instead).

  • “It’s true. I tried. The electricity bill didn’t reduce, but they thought I was advertising jam, and Kissan gave me 100 Rs as baksheesh,” another laughed.

  • “Likh diya Maulana sahab… lekin ab bijli ka bill double aa raha hai” (Translation: I did write it, Maulana Sahab… but now my bill has doubled!)

What Is Zamzam and Why the Reference?

The Maulana’s advice centered on “Zam Zam”—a reference to the holy water from the Zamzam well in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In Islam, this water is considered sacred and is believed to have healing and spiritual powers. Many Muslims drink it for blessings and health, especially during pilgrimages.

However, using it as a spiritual fix for modern energy bills was clearly too much for most people to take seriously. For many online, the advice became less about religious faith and more of an opportunity to find humor during difficult times.

Desperation Meets Humor as Crisis Deepens

Though the jokes are plenty, the reality behind this viral moment is serious. Power shortages, fuel costs, and a fragile economy have made electricity nearly unaffordable for a large part of the population in Pakistan. With inflation high and wages stagnant, many households are struggling to keep the lights on—literally.

The viral video, while funny, also reflects a deeper truth: people are desperate. And when real solutions feel out of reach, even bizarre remedies can seem worth a try—especially when they come with spiritual backing.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Electricity bill Pakistani Maulana Zamzam

PM Modi visited Bihar whe

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...
Google is back in federal

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future
At a high-profile public

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...
Elon Musk is leaving Wash

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint
As electricity prices in

What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In Bihar’s Karakat

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In PM Modi’s Presence

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth