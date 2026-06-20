What Led To Massive Fire At Dominican Republic Luxury Resort? 1 Woman Killed, 1700 Tourists Evacuated, Watch

Dominican Republic Fire: A massive fire tore through a luxury beach resort in the Dominican Republic on Friday, leaving a 46-year-old Italian tourist dead and forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 guests. Local emergency services confirmed the woman’s identity and said three people went to the hospital, while six others got medical treatment at the site. Footage from drones showed just how bad things got. Several buildings at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach resort in Bayahibe were burning while thick black smoke filled the sky.

What Led To Massive Fire At Dominican Republic Luxury Resort?

No one knows yet exactly what started the early-morning fire. Investigators think strong winds and highly flammable thatched roofs helped the flames spread fast. The country’s Emergency Operations Center says they’ve got the fire under control now, and they’ve moved the guests to other hotels. Life in the town and surrounding area keeps going as usual.

Italian news agency Ansa said Italy’s ambassador in the Dominican Republic met the victim’s husband at the hospital. The embassy is helping around 285 Italians whose travel documents were destroyed, handing out emergency passports, and booking flights home.

Bayahibe, located on the Caribbean coast, is a tourist hotspot with its pristine waters and golden sands. About 8,400 hotels worldwide are part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts franchise, and they have been contacted for comment.

Fire Rips Through Beach Resort, Guests Moved to Safety

A massive fire ravages a luxury hotel: a tourist dies, 1,700 people evacuated 😳 A violent fire at a hotel complex in the Dominican Republic killed an Italian tourist and injured several others overnight Friday to Saturday. Nearly 1,700 people were evacuated, and the hotel was… pic.twitter.com/xH48IDEP7b — 🎀 𝐼’𝓂 𝒷𝒶𝒸𝓀, 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒’𝒟 🎀 (@Avatar218284922) June 20, 2026

The fire was under control but the cause of the fire was still being investigated by the operations centre. Guests were transferred to nearby hotels. The Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace, in the same chain, suffered no damage.

Tourist activities in Bayahibe and its surroundings are also not affected and are going on as usual, COE added. The Caribbean’s most popular tourist spot, the Dominican Republic has been renowned for its pristine waters and white sand beaches, with some 5.6 million people having visited the region in the first five months of this year.

MUST READ: Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa