Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

NATO moved to clarify remarks by Secretary-General Mark Rutte after he mistakenly suggested that four missing U.S. soldiers in Lithuania had died. The search for the soldiers continues, with recovery efforts underway.

NATO issued a clarification on Wednesday following comments made by Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who earlier suggested that four missing U.S. soldiers in Lithuania had died. The organization emphasized that their fate remains unconfirmed, despite ongoing recovery efforts.

Ongoing Search Efforts

“The search is ongoing,” NATO stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We regret any confusion about remarks @SecGenNATO delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports & was not confirming the fate of the missing, which is still unknown.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The U.S. Army confirmed that the Hercules armored vehicle carrying the four soldiers was found submerged in a body of water. Efforts to recover the vehicle and locate the soldiers are being conducted jointly by the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and civilian agencies.

The missing soldiers belong to the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and were engaged in a tactical training exercise when they disappeared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

White House Response on Missing US Soldiers In Lithuania

Asked about the situation during a press briefing on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump said, “No, I haven’t,” indicating he had yet to be briefed on the missing soldiers.

Speaking in Warsaw, Rutte told reporters he had received word of the soldiers’ deaths while delivering a lecture. However, he acknowledged that details were still emerging.

“This is still early news, so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones,” Rutte said.

What Happened in Lithuania?

According to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, the soldiers and their vehicle were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė. The town is located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Belarusian border.

Lithuania, along with Latvia and Estonia, is a NATO member and has maintained tense relations with Russia—Belarus’s key ally—since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. The relationship further deteriorated following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has remained one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in its resistance against Russian forces.

Also Read: US Military Confirms Four American Soldiers Missing During Training Exercise Near Lithuania’s Capital

Filed under

Lithuania U.S. Soldiers

Trump considers cutting C

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?
OpenAI's GPT-4o brings na

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?
newsx

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence
NATO moved to clarify rem

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?
newsx

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD
newsx

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?