What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750 Injured Leaving Multiple Buildings Damaged

The explosion sent a huge plume of thick, gray smoke from the Shahid Rajaee part of the port complex

At least eight people lost their lives and over 750 were injured after a massive explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, southwestern Iran, according to reports from Iranian state media citing the interior ministry.

Videos on the internet showed a huge column of dense gray smoke rising from the affected area. Officials suggested the blast was likely caused by chemicals stored at the port complex. Debris scattered widely, severely damaging multiple buildings and shattering windows kilometers away.

A massive explosion, possibly caused by ammonium nitrate the same highly-explosive chemical which caused the Beirut explosion in 2020, has rocked the port of Bandar Abbas this morning in Southern Iran. Iranian media is reporting over 400 injures, while the death toll is still… pic.twitter.com/TrVkR70Zzy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2025

This is Bandar Abbas, in Iran, right now… pic.twitter.com/D5B58TDEdM — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) April 26, 2025

Firefighting Efforts Hampered by High Winds

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stated that firefighters are still battling the flames despite difficulties posed by strong winds. Footage shared by Mehr News Agency captured the exact moment of the explosion, showing a warehouse engulfed, while other clips depicted helicopters dropping water over the burning site.

Regional governor Mohammad Ashouri Taziani reported that the injured were being moved to medical facilities in Bandar Abbas, and confirmed that the fire was under control. However, some individuals remain trapped under collapsed structures. In response, all maritime operations at the port have been suspended.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced an official probe into the explosion’s cause. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared that the interior minister had been dispatched to assess the situation firsthand.

Possible Cause: Chemical Containers

State broadcaster IRIB indicated the explosion originated in the port’s chemical and sulfur storage area.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said preliminary findings point toward chemical containers being the source of the blast, but emphasized that a full cause will be determined after the fire is fully extinguished.

About Shahid Rajaee Port

The Shahid Rajaee Port is one of Iran’s largest shipping hubs, spanning about 2,400 hectares (5,900 acres). It manages around 70 million tons of cargo annually, with facilities including 500,000 square meters (5.4 million square feet) of warehouses and 35 shipping berths dedicated to both oil and general cargo operations.

