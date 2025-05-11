What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court Fight?

Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after chaos erupted in the food court. The Greenville Police Department confirmed that the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m., stemmed from an assault involving thrown chairs, not a shooting.

No Shots Fired, No Injuries Reported, Say Authorities

Despite widespread panic and viral social media claims, police told Fox Carolina that no gunfire occurred. The commotion and loud noises that led to reports of a possible active shooter were later confirmed to have resulted from chairs being thrown during a fight.

An off-duty police officer working security at the mall responded immediately to the incident.

Social Media Witnesses Describe Chaos and Fear

As panic spread, several shoppers took to social media, believing a shooting had taken place.

One Facebook user warned,“They shooting in Haywood Mall check on y’all ppl they on lockdown.”

Another shopper posted,“What’s going on at Haywood Mall? A lot of commotion and running where the kids play. Not sure if it was a fight or someone has a gun. We are barricaded in the back of a store.”

A third wrote, “I was in Belks—it was crazy with everyone running to the doors and screaming.”

Videos of Shoppers Fleeing Go Viral

Footage shared online showed crowds running in panic, prompting fears of an active shooter situation. The original report cited unconfirmed claims of gunfire and people hiding in stores, but these reports were later debunked by police.

No Arrests Yet, Investigation Ongoing

So far, no victims have come forward and no arrests have been made. Authorities are continuing to investigate the assault and the circumstances that caused the brief lockdown.

Mall Security and Emergency Response Under Scrutiny

Some social media users expressed concern over delays in communication from mall security, especially those who said they were trapped in store backrooms without updates.

While the initial fear and confusion suggested a possible active shooter incident, authorities have clarified that the Haywood Mall lockdown was the result of a disturbance involving a physical altercation not gunfire.

