Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Salary Do You Need To Be Considered Financially Successful In the US?

According to a new survey, earning $270,000 a year and having a net worth of $5.3 million are the key metrics for financial success in the US. However, with the average salary at $67,000 and many Americans struggling to own homes, these targets seem out of reach for most.

What Salary Do You Need To Be Considered Financially Successful In the US?

In the United States, financial success is often seen as the ultimate achievement, but how much do you actually need to earn to reach that milestone? According to a recent survey by Empower, the number may surprise you. To be considered financially successful in the U.S., an annual salary of $270,000 is often the benchmark, along with a net worth of $5.3 million.

The Reality: Far Beyond the Average American Income

For most Americans, these numbers are far out of reach. In 2023, the average salary in the U.S. was about $67,000, as reported by the Social Security Administration. Furthermore, the mean 401(k) balance at Fidelity Investments this year stood at just $127,100. With homeownership often cited as a major factor in building wealth, many Americans still struggle with housing affordability, preventing them from reaching these lofty financial goals.

Fewer Than 4 in 10 Americans Feel Financially Successful

Despite these staggering figures, fewer than four in 10 people consider themselves financially successful. According to the survey, nearly half of respondents (47%) don’t believe they will ever reach the financial success they aspire to. The biggest obstacles to achieving success were identified as:

  • Economic conditions (35%)
  • Irregular or insufficient income streams (30%)

What Defines Success for Most Americans?

Interestingly, not everyone ties their sense of success to a specific monetary figure. 43% of survey respondents said they didn’t feel that success was defined by a set amount of money. For many, the most important measure of success is happiness, which was identified by nearly six in 10 participants as the key to a fulfilling life. The survey defined happiness as “being able to spend money on the things and experiences that bring the most joy.”

In addition to happiness, other significant measures of success included:

  • Physical wellbeing (cited by over a third of respondents)
  • Free time and work-life balance

The Gap Between Ideal and Reality

While many Americans prioritize happiness and wellness over a high salary, the financial realities often make it difficult to achieve these goals. The survey reveals a disconnect between the financial ideal and the lived reality for many, with rising living costs and stagnant wages contributing to a sense of economic insecurity.

 Redefining Success Beyond the Dollar Amount

While earning $270,000 and having a net worth of $5.3 million may seem like the ultimate sign of success in the U.S., a significant portion of the population is redefining what it means to be successful. For many, happiness, health, and personal fulfillment now outweigh a specific salary number. However, addressing the financial barriers that many face, such as economic instability and insufficient income, will be crucial to helping more people achieve both financial and personal success.

Filed under

Annual salary for financial success Average salary US 2023 Net worth to be successful Financial success salary US Happiness and financial success
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed...

PM Modi Honoured With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award For Minority Upliftment

PM Modi Honoured With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award For Minority Upliftment

Rawalpindi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

Rawalpindi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

Settlement May Shield Adani Group From Further Public Scrutiny: Experts

Settlement May Shield Adani Group From Further Public Scrutiny: Experts

Every House Doesn’t Have Clean Air: Parents Move Supreme Court Against Closure Of Schools In Delhi

Every House Doesn’t Have Clean Air: Parents Move Supreme Court Against Closure Of Schools In...

Entertainment

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox