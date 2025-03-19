What the Newly Released JFK Files Reveal About U.S. Missteps with India

Newly declassified documents from the JFK era expose U.S. diplomatic blunders that strained ties with China and India, reshaping Asian geopolitics. Meanwhile, fresh revelations from the 80,000-page JFK assassination files challenge long-held official narratives.

Declassified JFK-era documents reveal U.S. diplomatic missteps with India, while new JFK files question the official assassination narrative.

JFK Files Released: Newly declassified documents from the John F. Kennedy era have shed light on diplomatic missteps by the United States that had far-reaching consequences across Asia. The files reveal internal concerns within the State Department about policies that alienated key nations, particularly China and India.

State Department Memo Highlights Misjudgment

One of the most striking revelations comes from a State Department memo acknowledging a critical error in U.S. policy toward China. The memo states, “The decision to block families from traveling from China was shortsighted… a minor mistake magnified by hundreds of millions.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

🚨🇺🇸 JFK FILES: U.S. MISCALCULATIONS WITH CHINA AND INDIA EXPOSED Newly released JFK files reveal diplomatic blunders that carried weight across Asia. Advertisement · Scroll to continue State Department memo: “The decision to block families from traveling from China was shortsighted… a minor mistake magnified… https://t.co/R6oOtf3x1h pic.twitter.com/HoYpObG7eO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 18, 2025

Officials admitted they had failed to foresee not only China’s reaction but also the broader repercussions across Asia. The documents suggest that Washington’s diplomatic posture was perceived as arrogant, potentially straining relationships with regional allies.

A separate internal warning further emphasized the importance of diplomatic restraint, stating, “Strength is valuable, flaunting it is offensive.”

Both India and China were specifically mentioned in these discussions, underlining growing concerns about alienating crucial partners at a time of geopolitical volatility.

80,000 Pages of JFK Assassination Files Released

Alongside these diplomatic revelations, the U.S. government has declassified 80,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This follows through on a campaign promise made by former President Donald Trump, who stated, “I said during the campaign I’d do it, and I’m a man of my word.”

Trump also emphasized that none of the documents should be redacted, allowing for full transparency regarding the events surrounding JFK’s assassination.

One of the most controversial takeaways from the newly released files comes from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the task force on declassification. Luna has claimed that the documents suggest the involvement of “two shooters,” a direct challenge to the widely accepted single bullet theory that has dominated official accounts of the assassination.

Also Read: Inside The JFK Files: What The Trump Administration’s 80,000 Page Document Release Reveal