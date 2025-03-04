President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to a joint session of Congress in his second term on March 4, 2025, laying out his vision for America's future. The address, expected to focus on the 'Renewal of the American Dream,' will outline key policy priorities on the economy, border security, and global peace.

Trump’s State Of The Union Address: President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to a joint session of Congress in his second term on March 4, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The address, while not officially termed the State of the Union, is expected to outline the president’s domestic and foreign policy agenda for the next four years.

Invitation from Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson extended the invitation, describing it as a “distinct honor and great privilege” to have the president share his ‘America First’ vision for the country’s future. Despite not being officially labeled a State of the Union address, the speech will serve a similar function by providing an overview of the administration’s priorities and achievements.

In response to the address, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a freshman senator, has been selected by Democrats to deliver the party’s official rebuttal. Slotkin’s selection signals the party’s intention to present a new generation of leadership to counter the president’s policies.

State Of The Union Address Theme

Since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, President Trump has been working at an accelerated pace to align the federal government with his ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda. On his first day back in office, Trump signed over 200 executive actions, with his administration maintaining the same momentum in the weeks that followed.

According to White House officials, the speech will be themed ‘The Renewal of the American Dream’ and will be divided into four key sections:

Accomplishments during Trump’s second term both domestically and internationally.

Actions taken by the administration to bolster the economy.

Renewed calls for Congress to pass additional border security funding.

Plans to promote global peace.

Historical Context of the State Of The Union Address

While the yearly presidential address is widely recognized as the State of the Union, the Constitution does not mandate its frequency or format. Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution states that the president must provide Congress with information on the ‘State of the Union”from time to time’. The practice of delivering the message annually became common in the 1930s.

Before the 20th century, many presidents chose to send written messages to Congress rather than deliver live addresses. However, for nearly a century, the live address has become a significant political tradition, offering presidents a platform to highlight achievements and set the legislative agenda.

Historic Moments in Past Addresses

The State of the Union has served as the platform for some of the most iconic speeches in American history. In 1862, Abraham Lincoln referred to the United States as the “last best hope of earth” during the Civil War. Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1942 address outlined his ‘four freedoms’ as wartime goals, and in 2003, George W. Bush characterized Iran, North Korea, and Iraq as the ‘Axis of Evil’ pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

