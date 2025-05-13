Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
What Triggered Donald Trump’s Drug Price Reform? All You Need To Know About The $1,300 ‘Fat Shot’ Mystery

Trump didn’t mention the medication by name, speculation suggests he was referring to popular GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic or Wegovy.

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump has announced a bold executive order aimed at significantly reducing the price of prescription drugs in the U.S., drawing inspiration from a personal encounter involving an expensive weight-loss medication.

On Monday, Donald Trump unveiled an executive directive that could lower the cost of prescription drugs in the United States by between 30% and 80%.

Central to the plan is a “most-favored nation” clause, which mandates that U.S. consumers should pay no more for medications than consumers in the cheapest developed nations—many of which benefit from single-payer healthcare systems and tougher pharmaceutical negotiations.

The “Fat Shot Drug” That Sparked Policy Change

Trump credited the policy idea to a conversation with a friend in London, whom he humorously described as a “brilliant, neurotic, and seriously overweight businessman.” According to Trump, the friend takes what he called the “fat shot drug”, a weight-loss medication, and was shocked by the cost difference between the UK and the U.S.

“He called me and said, ‘I paid $88 for my weight-loss shot here in London, but in New York, it cost $1,300. What’s going on?’” Trump recounted. Upon investigating, Trump confirmed that the drug was identical in composition, manufacturer, and origin, yet drastically more expensive in the U.S.

Trump Blasts Big Pharma’s Pricing Strategy

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room before heading to the Middle East, Trump used the story to underscore what he sees as pharmaceutical industry exploitation of American consumers. In a Truth Social post, he condemned “Big Pharma” for overcharging and monopolistic practices, claiming Americans are routinely paying exorbitant prices for medicines readily available abroad at much lower costs.

He emphasized that the policy would not only benefit American citizens directly but also help save the country trillions in healthcare spending.

Was Trump Referring to Ozempic or Wegovy?

Although Trump didn’t mention the medication by name, speculation suggests he was referring to popular GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic or Wegovy.

These drugs, originally developed for diabetes, have gained popularity for their weight-loss benefits and are now facing surging demand and high price tags in the U.S. market.

Trump’s executive action represents a major policy shift that could force pharmaceutical companies to align U.S. drug prices with global standards, especially for high-demand treatments like weight-loss injections.

As the healthcare debate continues, this move aims to pressure Big Pharma to prioritize affordability and transparency.

