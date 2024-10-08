Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What We Know About Hurricane Milton?

The storm is projected to hit Tampa, where the National Hurricane Center warns of storm surges reaching up to 15 feet. As of 8 a.m.

What We Know About Hurricane Milton?

Hurricane Milton is being classified as an “extremely powerful hurricane” and is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow. As the state faces the potential for consecutive hurricanes, crews are working quickly to clear debris from Hurricane Helene before Milton arrives.

The storm is projected to hit Tampa, where the National Hurricane Center warns of storm surges reaching up to 15 feet. As of 8 a.m. ET, Milton was located about 545 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 12 mph, with sustained winds of 145 mph, classifying it as a Category 4 storm, the second-highest category.

Previously, Milton had rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, reflecting a concerning trend associated with climate change. With emergency declarations in effect across numerous Florida counties and evacuations in progress, highways and interstates are congested as residents flee the storm’s path.

For readers in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, NBC News Lite—a simplified version of NBCNews.com—has been activated to provide information during this emergency, particularly when internet connectivity may be limited.

MUST READ: PM Modi to Visit Laos on October 10-11 at Invitation of PM Siphandone

Filed under

Florida Hurricane Milton

Also Read

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Delhi: 21 Child Labourers Rescued by Police in Sadar Bazar Operation

Delhi: 21 Child Labourers Rescued by Police in Sadar Bazar Operation

What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox