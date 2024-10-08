Hurricane Milton is being classified as an “extremely powerful hurricane” and is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow. As the state faces the potential for consecutive hurricanes, crews are working quickly to clear debris from Hurricane Helene before Milton arrives.

The storm is projected to hit Tampa, where the National Hurricane Center warns of storm surges reaching up to 15 feet. As of 8 a.m. ET, Milton was located about 545 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 12 mph, with sustained winds of 145 mph, classifying it as a Category 4 storm, the second-highest category.

Previously, Milton had rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, reflecting a concerning trend associated with climate change. With emergency declarations in effect across numerous Florida counties and evacuations in progress, highways and interstates are congested as residents flee the storm’s path.

For readers in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, NBC News Lite—a simplified version of NBCNews.com—has been activated to provide information during this emergency, particularly when internet connectivity may be limited.

