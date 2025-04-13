In the dead of night on April 13, flames tore through the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, in what authorities have confirmed as an act of arson. The attack came just hours after the Shapiro family gathered to mark the beginning of Passover.

In the early hours of April 13, an arsonist targeted the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg, causing what authorities described as a “significant amount of damage.” The incident occurred shortly after the Shapiro family had celebrated the start of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

Josh Shapiro Recounts Horror

Governor Shapiro recounted the harrowing moment in a statement posted on X, saying he and his family were awoken around 2 a.m. by “bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police.” The police had arrived after the fire had broken out at the governor’s residence.

Fortunately, no one in the family was injured. “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro wrote. He also expressed gratitude to emergency personnel: “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run toward danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

Arson Confirmed, But Motive Unclear

The Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the incident is being investigated as arson. However, as of Sunday afternoon, they have not shared any information regarding the possible motive behind the attack. It remains unclear whether the fire was politically or antisemitically motivated.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” the agency stated.

No details have been released about how many of the couple’s four children were present in the home at the time of the incident.

Who is Josh Shapiro?

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s third Jewish governor, is a rising figure in the Democratic Party. He was reportedly on the shortlist for Kamala Harris’ running mate during the 2024 presidential election and has fielded questions about a future White House run.

Since October 7, 2023—when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli border communities, killing 1,200 people—Shapiro has faced criticism from pro-Palestinian groups due to his staunch pro-Israel stance. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have surged since that time, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting record-high levels of such incidents in the year that followed.

In a separate 2023 incident, a Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged for threatening to assault Shapiro.

Passover at the Shapiro Residence

Just hours before the fire, the Shapiro family was observing the start of Passover. The holiday, which began at sundown on April 12 and ends at sundown on April 20, commemorates the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery in Egypt and the sparing of the Israelites’ firstborn during the biblical plagues.

In a message posted at 3 p.m. on the day of the fire, Shapiro wrote: “From the Shapiro family’s Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!”

Like many Jewish families, the Shapiros held a traditional seder meal, which includes storytelling, singing, special foods, and ritual wine-drinking.

State Police Announce $10,000 Reward

The arson investigation is being conducted as a “multi-agency” effort, according to law enforcement. To aid the probe, Pennsylvania State Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to contact PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.

“No additional information will be released at this time,” the police added. “However, this is a fast-moving investigation, and details will be provided as appropriate.”

