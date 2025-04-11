Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
  What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar And His Family

What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar And His Family

A sightseeing tour over New York turned tragic when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River, claiming the lives of Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar, his wife, and their three children. Investigators are now piecing together what caused the aircraft to lose control mid-flight.

Authorities have identified the victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred over the Hudson River near New York City. Among the deceased is Agustín Escobar, the President and CEO of Siemens Spain, along with his wife and their three children. The pilot, who was also killed in the crash, has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

Timeline of the Incident

The helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, at approximately 3:15 p.m. local time, according to the New York City Police Department. The Hoboken Fire Department confirmed that the crash took place near Jersey City.

According to flight tracking data, the helicopter, operated by the tour company New York Helicopters, took off at 2:59 p.m. from the downtown Manhattan heliport. It initially flew south before turning north along the Manhattan shoreline. At 3:08 p.m., it reached the George Washington Bridge, then turned south again along the New Jersey shoreline.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that “shortly thereafter, the aircraft lost control and hit the water just a few feet off the coast of Pier A Park in Hoboken.”

Eyewitness Accounts of the Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar

Several witnesses described the harrowing scene. One witness told the Associated Press that he saw the helicopter “falling apart” mid-air, with its tail and propeller detaching before it crashed. Another witness recounted that the helicopter was “spinning pretty fast” before it hit the water “really hard.”

The helicopter involved in the crash was a Bell 206, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is collaborating with the FAA to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Authorities reported that four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Who Was Agustín Escobar, the Siemens Spain CEO ?

Agustín Escobar was a highly regarded executive in the technology and infrastructure sectors. He had been serving as the President and CEO of Siemens Spain, as well as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe, since December 2022.

Escobar earned a degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid and had over 25 years of international experience in energy and transportation. His leadership spanned across the United States, Latin America, and Spain.

Before his latest role, Escobar was the CEO of Siemens’ Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America from 2014 to 2018. He previously led Siemens’ Infrastructure & Cities Sector from 2012 to 2014 and also held corporate strategy and international business development roles in North America.

A Family’s Vacation Ends in Tragedy

Escobar and his family had traveled from Barcelona to New York for a vacation. Their sightseeing tour ended in disaster when their helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan’s Pier 40. A photo has since surfaced showing the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter before takeoff.

The names of Escobar’s wife and children have not been publicly released. The children were all of middle school age or younger.

