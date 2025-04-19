Home
What We Know About The Nebraska Plane Crash That Killed Three

A nighttime flight turned tragic when a small aircraft plunged into the Platte River on Friday, killing all three aboard, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

What We Know About The Nebraska Plane Crash That Killed Three

Nebraska plane crash: Three dead after small aircraft plunges into Platte River near Fremont; FAA, NTSB investigating.


Nebraska Plane Crash: A small aircraft flying over the Platte River near Fremont, Nebraska, crashed into the water just after 8 p.m. local time on Friday, leaving all three occupants dead. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had been flying along the river when the fatal incident occurred.

Three Killed in Nebraska Plane Crash

Footage from the scene captured rescue vessels navigating the dark waters in search of survivors or remains. Officials later confirmed that the bodies of all three individuals on board were recovered from the river and pronounced dead.

In a statement released by authorities, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said, “A small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river.

The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased. Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will now lead the investigation into what caused the crash.

Nebraska Plane Crash Another Tragedy in a String of Recent Aviation Disasters

The Nebraska crash is the latest in a series of deadly aviation incidents to occur this year in North America. Just one week prior, a sightseeing helicopter in New York City went down in the Hudson River, killing a family of five along with the pilot.

The victims included Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, his wife Merce, and their three children—aged four, five, and eleven. The family had just arrived from Barcelona and were taking a scenic helicopter tour of the city, including landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and George Washington Bridge.

The helicopter, believed to be a Bell 206L-4 registered as N216MH and operated by the local tour company New York Helicopter, took off from the Wall Street Heliport and flew for about 16 minutes before crashing into the river.

Dramatic footage showed the aircraft sinking while emergency crews rushed to respond. Witnesses described hearing a loud noise just before the crash.

“Oh my God. Oh my gosh. Oh my goodness. Oh my gosh,” a shaken witness was heard exclaiming while watching the helicopter fall into the water.

Preliminary expert analysis suggests the crash may have been caused by a catastrophic mechanical failure involving the separation of the main rotor blades, which then reportedly severed the tail of the helicopter.

A Grim Start to the Year for Air Travel

These incidents are not isolated. The aviation sector has seen several deadly crashes since the beginning of the year:

  • In January, 67 people died when an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter.
  • Just days later, a twin-engine jet crashed in Pennsylvania, bursting into flames and killing all six passengers onboard.
  • On February 17, a Delta passenger aircraft crash-landed upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. Miraculously, everyone survived. Passengers hung suspended by their seatbelts before being safely evacuated.

