A quiet Sunday morning in Northwest Austin turned into chaos when a powerful explosion leveled a two-story home, sending shockwaves across the region. As fire crews pulled survivors from the rubble, questions swirled about the cause—and the lives forever changed.

A powerful explosion leveled a home in Northwest Austin, injuring four and damaging nearby houses; cause under investigation.

A two-story home in Northwest Austin collapsed following a powerful explosion around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, prompting a major emergency response. The incident occurred at 10407 Double Spur Loop, near Spicewood Springs Road and U.S. 183, according to the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

Initial reports from AFD mistakenly listed the address as Yaupon Drive, but it was later confirmed to be on Double Spur Loop.

Three People Rescued, One Firefighter Injured

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a possible house explosion. Upon arrival, Austin Fire Department crews found that the structure had completely collapsed.

Three individuals were pulled from the debris and were being treated by Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The severity of their injuries has not yet been disclosed. AFD also confirmed that one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“ATCEMS initially said there were reports of ‘multiple patients,'” officials stated, though no further details have been released regarding their conditions.

Austin Fire Crews Battling Debris Fires; Several Homes Damaged

AFD said the home sustained severe damage from “an unknown event” which caused it to collapse. Crews on the scene were working to extinguish small spot fires among the rubble.

“AFD crews are extinguishing small spot fires in the collapsed debris. Several neighboring houses were damaged. 1 house completely collapsed, 1 house partial collapse,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities believe the cause may have been a gas explosion, possibly involving propane, though this has not been confirmed.

As a result of the explosion, multiple homes in the surrounding area were damaged, including one that partially collapsed. Emergency responders have evacuated nearby residents and closed off a large area around the blast site.

Power Outages in Austin and Emergency Response

The force of the explosion also damaged power lines, leading to outages in the area. As of around 12:30 p.m., power remained out, with PEC crews on site working to restore service.

The sound of the explosion was widely heard and felt throughout the Austin area and beyond. Residents from Cedar Park and Leander reported feeling the blast.

“We are aware of the loud ‘boom’ that was heard and felt throughout the city,” the Cedar Park Police Department wrote in a post on X. “We received reports that there was an explosion, but it was in the Austin area.”

The Leander Police Department also confirmed that while residents there reported hearing the explosion, the incident did not occur within Leander city limits.

What We Don’t Know Yet

At this time, several key details remain unknown:

The identities of the three people rescued from the rubble.

The extent of their injuries.

The precise cause of the explosion.

A neighbor told KVUE that the home had been recently purchased and had not yet been moved into. This has not yet been independently confirmed by officials.

Also Read: Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration