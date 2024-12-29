Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
What Went Wrong In The South Korea’s Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash?

A deadly Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Korea, claimed 85 lives, with bird strike and gear malfunction suspected as causes behind the tragic belly landing.

A horrific plane crash in Muan, South Korea, has claimed the lives of at least 85 people, with fears that the toll may rise as authorities continue their search. The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 passengers, attempted a belly landing after what’s suspected to be a bird strike caused a malfunction in the landing gear. Visuals from the scene show the plane dragging on its belly before crashing into a wall and erupting into flames. Two survivors were rescued, but most passengers perished in the devastating crash.

Witnesses reported that the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy, and the aircraft attempted a crash landing. The cause of the malfunction is presumed to be a bird strike, although adverse weather conditions played a role. Experts have raised questions about the plane’s high speed during landing, given the runway’s length of less than 3 km, and the lack of pre-crash maneuvers, which are typically performed when pilots face mechanical failure. Additionally, the absence of firefighters near the runway for a belly landing has raised further concerns.

Lee Jeong-hyun, the chief of the Muan fire station, confirmed that weather conditions worsened during the flight, but added that a thorough investigation would determine the exact cause of the crash. In response, Jeju Air issued an apology and pledged full support to the victims’ families and loved ones. The incident has left the nation in shock and highlighted significant safety concerns regarding low-cost airlines operating in adverse conditions.

ALSO READ: Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life Of Youth Pastor In Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Filed under

Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash South Korea Plane Crash world

