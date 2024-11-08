Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Will Donald Trump Do On Day 1 Back In The White House? Key Actions Unveiled

Trump’s stance on climate policies is equally direct. According to GMA, he aims to dismantle key components of the Green New Deal and reverse various climate-related initiatives introduced by the Biden administration.

What Will Donald Trump Do On Day 1 Back In The White House? Key Actions Unveiled

Donald Trump, preparing to return to the White House after winning the U.S. presidential election, has laid out an assertive plan for his first day in office. Trump, in remarks to GMA, labeled himself as a “dictator for that day only,” stressing his intention to swiftly enforce several major policies. His immediate priorities include closing U.S. borders and expanding domestic oil drilling, a move he believes will strengthen national security and energy independence.

In a controversial move, Trump also announced his intent to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith, who previously indicted him. Additionally, he has pledged to pardon individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot, arguing that many have been wrongfully imprisoned.

Trump’s stance on climate policies is equally direct. According to GMA, he aims to dismantle key components of the Green New Deal and reverse various climate-related initiatives introduced by the Biden administration. He argues these policies have hindered economic growth and plans to roll them back immediately.

Immigration reform remains a top priority for the President-elect. Trump promises mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and proposes an expedited green card process for college graduates, aiming to retain highly skilled individuals who could contribute to the U.S. economy.

Foreign policy, particularly U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, will also take focus. Trump intends to reduce American engagement in foreign conflicts, with a focus on minimizing involvement in Iran and Ukraine. By refocusing resources domestically, he plans to prioritize America’s internal needs.

ALSO READ: US Citizen Arrested In Germany For Allegedly Offering Military Intelligence To China

Filed under

Donald Trump first day in office Trump Trump climate change reversal Trump immigration policy us presidential election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox