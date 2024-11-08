What Will Donald Trump Do On Day 1 Back In The White House? Key Actions Unveiled

Trump’s stance on climate policies is equally direct. According to GMA, he aims to dismantle key components of the Green New Deal and reverse various climate-related initiatives introduced by the Biden administration.

Donald Trump, preparing to return to the White House after winning the U.S. presidential election, has laid out an assertive plan for his first day in office. Trump, in remarks to GMA, labeled himself as a “dictator for that day only,” stressing his intention to swiftly enforce several major policies. His immediate priorities include closing U.S. borders and expanding domestic oil drilling, a move he believes will strengthen national security and energy independence.

In a controversial move, Trump also announced his intent to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith, who previously indicted him. Additionally, he has pledged to pardon individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot, arguing that many have been wrongfully imprisoned.

Trump’s stance on climate policies is equally direct. According to GMA, he aims to dismantle key components of the Green New Deal and reverse various climate-related initiatives introduced by the Biden administration. He argues these policies have hindered economic growth and plans to roll them back immediately.

Immigration reform remains a top priority for the President-elect. Trump promises mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and proposes an expedited green card process for college graduates, aiming to retain highly skilled individuals who could contribute to the U.S. economy.

Foreign policy, particularly U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, will also take focus. Trump intends to reduce American engagement in foreign conflicts, with a focus on minimizing involvement in Iran and Ukraine. By refocusing resources domestically, he plans to prioritize America’s internal needs.

