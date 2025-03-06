Since McMahon took office, several Education Department employees have been placed on paid administrative leave, encouraged to retire, or laid off as part of the restructuring process.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to dissolve the U.S. Department of Education through an executive order, marking an unprecedented step in federal education policy.

According to sources familiar with the draft order, the president has directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin the process of closing the department.

Executive Order Calls for Education Department Shutdown

The draft executive order outlines steps for McMahon to facilitate the department’s closure by using all legally permissible means. However, a complete shutdown requires congressional approval, which is unlikely without 60 votes in the Senate.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon acknowledged that Congress must approve the department’s closure, stating. “We’d like to do this right, and that certainly requires congressional action.”

Trump’s Education Policy: Power Back to the States

The draft order argues that education should be controlled at the state level, rather than by federal agencies. It states “The Federal bureaucratic hold on education must end. The Department of Education’s main functions can, and should, be returned to the States.”

Trump’s move aligns with his long-standing campaign promise to reduce federal oversight and give states more control over education policies.

While Trump’s administration supports this policy shift, critics warn of severe consequences if the department is abolished:

Loss of Financial Aid & Grants: The department administers billions of dollars in scholarships, financial aid, and grants for low-income and special-needs students.

Weakened Civil Rights Protections: The department enforces laws like Title IX, Title VI, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, ensuring equal education access for all students.

Impact on Special Education Programs: The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Title I funding for disadvantaged students could be significantly disrupted.

Education Experts Sound the Alarm

Augustus Mays, vice president of The Education Trust, expressed concerns:

“Closing the agency would cripple the ability to support students who need assistance to succeed academically.”

The draft executive order also mandates the termination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in education programs funded by the federal government. It argues that these initiatives may contribute to race- and gender-based discrimination rather than preventing it.

Additionally, the administration recently launched EndDEI.Ed.Gov, a platform for filing discrimination complaints and enforcing Title VI civil rights laws in schools.

McMahon’s Role in Overhauling the Education System

As the new Education Secretary, McMahon has committed to cutting bureaucracy and empowering parents in education decisions. In a department-wide memo, she stated, “My vision is aligned with the President’s: to send education back to the states and empower all parents to choose an excellent education for their children.”

Since McMahon took office, several Education Department employees have been placed on paid administrative leave, encouraged to retire, or laid off as part of the restructuring process.

The push to dismantle the Department of Education marks a significant shift in federal education policy. While supporters believe it will reduce government overreach and increase school choice, critics argue it could harm vulnerable students who rely on federal support.

With Congress unlikely to approve the closure, it remains to be seen how far Trump’s administration can go in decentralizing education policy without legislative backing.

