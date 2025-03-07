Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the US Department of Education has thrown the nation's $1.64 trillion student loan system into turmoil, threatening repayment services for millions of borrowers. As staff cuts and shrinking repayment options take hold, experts warn of a looming default crisis that could leave many without financial relief.

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

Trump's plan to dismantle the US Department of Education has thrown the nation's $1.64 trillion student loan system into turmoil.


President Donald Trump’s initiative to dismantle the US Department of Education has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the nation’s $1.64 trillion student loan portfolio, potentially affecting millions of borrowers. The department’s financial division, tasked with managing student loans, faces significant staff reductions and operational challenges, raising concerns about the government’s role in directly lending money to students.

Impact on 33 Million Borrowers

The restructuring plan aims to scale down the department’s operations, potentially disrupting services for more than 33 million borrowers. While the financial portfolio operates separately from the department’s policy functions, the anticipated changes could significantly impact loan servicing and repayment plans. According to CNN, former Education Department employees have expressed apprehension about the lack of communication and preparedness for the impending consequences.

Student Loan Default Crisis on the Horizon

The student loan crisis could escalate, with more than 40% of loans currently delinquent, according to sources familiar with the matter. Experts warn that the end of the multi-year payment pause may trigger a surge in defaults. A former senior Education Department employee described the situation to CNN, stating, “It’s a tidal wave coming for an unprepared village.”

The Trump administration’s overhaul has already resulted in approximately 25% of employees in the department’s Student Aid division departing, with further layoffs expected. The staffing cuts raise questions about the department’s ability to fulfill its obligations. Neal McCluskey, director of the Center for Educational Freedom at the Cato Institute, commented, “We’re going to learn whether or not they can do the job with fewer of them.”

Shrinking Student Loan Options

A primary concern for borrowers is the removal of affordable repayment programs. Under the Biden administration, the SAVE plan allowed borrowers to cap their monthly payments at 5% of their income, down from the previous 10%. However, legal challenges from Republican state attorneys general led to the plan’s termination, leaving many borrowers without crucial financial relief.

The majority of federal student loan holders owe less than $40,000. Below is the breakdown of borrowers by debt amount:

Debt Amount Number of Borrowers
Less than $5,000 7.2 million
$5,000 – $10,000 7.4 million
$10,000 – $20,000 9.1 million
$20,000 – $40,000 9.7 million
$40,000 – $60,000 4.2 million
$60,000 – $80,000 2.5 million
$80,000 – $100,000 1.4 million
$100,000 – $200,000 2.5 million
$200,000+ 1.1 million

Source: US Department of Education

With income-driven repayment options removed from the Education Department’s website, borrowers are unable to adjust their payment plans, exacerbating the financial strain on millions.

Financial Future in Limbo

Proposals to transfer older loans to the Treasury Department for default and collections management add another layer of uncertainty. However, it remains unclear how the Treasury would manage such a vast portfolio amid rising defaults. Colleen Campbell, executive director of loan portfolio management at the Department of Education, voiced her concerns on LinkedIn, describing the shrinking staff as creating an “impossible environment” for her team.

The turmoil has left borrowers like Nicolas Salem, who owes $25,000, grappling with the lack of support. Salem, who lost his job and struggled to adjust his payments, told CNN, “I think I’m going to have to move,” as he faces mounting financial pressure.

Also Read: Trump Says Taiwan Stole Chip Business From US, Renews Attack On CHIPS Act

Filed under

Student Loan US Department of Education

