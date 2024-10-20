What’s At Stake In Moldova’s Election For EU Membership?

Moldova's critical elections are underway, with voters deciding on EU membership amid fears of Russian meddling. Prime Minister Dorin Recean warns of widespread vote-buying efforts that could undermine the process.

Moldova has entered a pivotal moment in its political history as citizens cast their votes in a crucial presidential election and a referendum aimed at determining the nation’s future direction concerning European Union membership.

The elections, held on Sunday, have raised significant concerns about potential Russian interference, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

Pro-European Momentum Under Threat

The elections serve as a crucial litmus test for Moldova’s commitment to a pro-European stance under the leadership of President Maia Sandu, who is vying for a second term.

With a population of approximately 2.6 million, Moldova’s political landscape is currently marred by allegations of widespread vote-buying schemes, which authorities warn could compromise up to a quarter of the ballots through the influence of illicit Russian funding.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean highlighted the precarious situation, stating, “Our country is at a crossroads… A group of thieves are trying to deceive people, promise them money, give them false information.” He called on Moldovans to remain vigilant against these corrupting forces.

A Shift Away From Moscow

President Sandu’s pro-European agenda gained momentum after she decisively defeated a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, severing ties with Russia and formally applying for EU membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. She has consistently warned about Moscow’s attempts to meddle in the electoral process, a claim that Russian officials have categorically denied.

In light of these developments, the United States issued warnings about the situation, while the EU imposed additional sanctions on several Moldovan individuals.

Election Landscape And Polling Data

At 52 years old, Sandu is currently the frontrunner in the presidential race. However, recent polling data indicates she may not secure the majority necessary to avoid a runoff election on November 3.

As per the latest figures from the WatchDog think tank, Sandu commands about 35.8 percent of voter support, while her main competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists, garners only 9 percent.

Voting commenced at 7:00 AM (0400 GMT), accompanied by the national anthem in the capital, Chisinau. Polls will close at 9:00 PM, with partial results expected shortly thereafter. The referendum seeks to amend the constitution to include EU membership as a national objective.

Current surveys show that 55.1 percent of respondents are in favor, while 34.5 percent oppose the amendment. However, a minimum turnout of 33 percent is necessary for the referendum to be considered valid, and some pro-Russian factions are advocating for a boycott.

Public Sentiment On EU Integration

“The future of Moldova will depend on what the people will choose… I hope we will take firm steps towards the European Union,” said Lidia Ceban, an accountant expressing her hopes for the upcoming vote.

Sandu has been actively campaigning, emphasizing that joining the EU could significantly improve the lives of citizens in one of Europe’s poorest nations. “The fate of our country, for many decades to come, rests on this (Sunday’s) decision,” she asserted during a campaign event.

Concerns Over Russian Interference

Despite Sandu’s popularity, her critics argue that her administration has not done enough to address inflation and judicial reforms. Stoianoglo, who was ousted as prosecutor by Sandu, has positioned himself as a candidate for restoring justice, while Usatii claims he represents a neutral choice, free from the influences of both Eastern and Western powers.

Compounding these challenges are fears regarding Russian interference. Authorities have reported that significant funds have been funneled into Moldova by individuals associated with Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman previously convicted of fraud.

The police estimate that up to 300,000 ballots could be tainted by this “unprecedented” vote-buying scheme.

Moreover, reports have surfaced of young Moldovans being trained in Russia and the Balkans to instigate “mass disorder,” which raises further concerns about the integrity of the election process. “Russia is hard at work. They have never (before) put in so much money,” stated Romanian historian Armand Gosu, an expert on the region.

Moldova’s Role In The Soviet Union

Pre-Soviet Era: Before joining the Soviet Union, Moldova was part of Romania following World War I, having previously been influenced by the Ottoman and Russian Empires.

Soviet Annexation (1940): In 1940, the Soviet Union annexed Bessarabia from Romania, establishing the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic (MSSR) and initiating efforts to suppress Romanian nationalism.

World War II Impact: The MSSR faced significant destruction during World War II, particularly under Axis occupation. The Soviets reasserted control after the war, implementing Russification policies that promoted the Russian language and culture.

Economic And Demographic Changes: The Soviet regime emphasized industrialization and collectivization in agriculture, leading to demographic shifts with an influx of Russian and Ukrainian settlers, which altered the ethnic composition and created tensions.

Nationalism And Independence: In the late 1980s, nationalist movements emerged, fueled by Gorbachev’s policies of glasnost and perestroika. Moldova declared independence on August 27, 1991, following the failed coup in Moscow.

Post-Soviet Era: Post-independence, Moldova faced economic instability, political corruption, and unresolved territorial conflicts, particularly in Transnistria. The country has pursued closer ties with Europe while navigating internal divisions between pro-European and pro-Russian factions.

