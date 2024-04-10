What's Eid-al-Fitr, When Is The Crescent Moon Sighting And How Do Muslims Celebrate The Islamic Holiday- All Questions Answered

Muslims worldwide are preparing to bid farewell to the sacred month of Ramadan and welcome the joyous holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid festivities typically involve communal prayers, gatherings, and the exchange of new clothes. This year, Eid arrives amidst the somber backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has persisted for six months. Throughout Ramadan, many Muslims focused on advocacy, prayers, and charitable efforts for Palestinians in Gaza.

What’s Eid-al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, increased worship, charity, and good deeds. Eid falls on varying dates due to Islam’s lunar calendar. Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic festival, signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk. It represents the initial opportunity for Muslims to break their fasts during daylight hours following the fasting period of Ramadan. The term “Eid al-Fitr” directly translates from Arabic to “festival of breaking the fast.”

Observed over the initial three days of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Muslim lunar calendar, Eid al-Fitr’s timing varies annually due to its dependence on the lunar cycle. Commencement of the festival is contingent upon the sighting of the new moon, resulting in different start times for Muslims across the globe. Nonetheless, certain individuals opt to commemorate Eid al-Fitr based on the sighting of the new moon over Mecca rather than their local observations.

When is Eid-al-Fitr?

This year, it’s expected to begin around April 10, though the precise date may differ across countries and Muslim communities. The date for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 in India hinges on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon and is anticipated to be either April 10 or April 11. Should the moon be sighted on April 9, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, April 10.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Comes Out As Transgender

ALSO READ: Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Feast: Below Are 4 Mouthwatering Recipes To Prepare For Your Loved Ones

How do Muslims celebrate The Islamic holiday?

Eid al-Fitr is typically celebrated over two to three days and includes special morning prayers. During this time, people exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” meaning “Blessed Eid,” accompanied by formal embraces. Sweet delicacies are prepared at home, and gifts are distributed to children and those in need. It is also a time for Muslims to seek forgiveness and to forgive others, though customs may vary from one country to another.

In many nations with sizable Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is recognized as a national holiday. This means that schools, offices, and businesses close, allowing families, friends, and neighbors to come together and enjoy the festivities. In the U.S. and the U.K., Muslims may also request time off from school or work to travel or celebrate with loved ones.

Common Eid greetings include “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid) and “Happy Eid.” Various traditions accompany Eid celebrations worldwide. In Indonesia, for instance, millions embark on a mass exodus to reunite with family in a tradition called “mudik.” Similarly, Malaysians observe homecoming rituals and partake in morning prayers followed by visits to loved ones.

In Egypt, families engage in Eid prayers, visit relatives, and give traditional cash gifts to children. Meanwhile, in the United States, Muslims come together for prayers and festive gatherings featuring activities for all ages. Overall, Eid al-Fitr is a time of spiritual reflection, community, and celebration for Muslims worldwide.