What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation

A significant police presence was observed at Bayside High School on Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to a reported “potential threat.” Authorities restricted traffic in the surrounding area while they conducted an investigation.

Individuals Detained, No Firearm Recovered

By 2:20 p.m., law enforcement officials had completed their initial search of the premises. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) confirmed that individuals of interest had been detained. Authorities also clarified that no shots were fired and no firearm was recovered during the investigation.

VBPD is now coordinating with school officials to ensure a safe and organized dismissal of students.

Bayside High School District Addresses Families

During the initial response, Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent a message to Bayside High School families, informing them of the situation and urging them to avoid the area. The message read:

“Bayside High School is currently on internal lockdown. The Virginia Beach Police Department and the Office of Security and Emergency Management are working together to resolve the issue. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Please do not visit the school until further notice to allow school officials to address the situation. Updates will be provided, and you will be notified when the internal lockdown is lifted.

Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Ongoing Investigation at Bayside High School

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the nature of the potential threat or the individuals detained. VBPD and school officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

