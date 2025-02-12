What’s Inside The Hotel Where PM Modi Will Reside In US Visit ?

During his two-day visit to Washington DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay at the iconic Blair House, often referred to as "the world’s most exclusive hotel."

Blair House, located across from the White House at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, serves as the official guest house for visiting dignitaries. Spanning over 70,000 square feet, the historic residence comprises four interconnected townhouses with 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, and grand dining spaces. The interiors feature antique furniture, exquisite artwork, and historical artifacts, reflecting American history and elegance.

The house has hosted numerous world leaders and royal guests over the decades. For PM Modi’s stay, Blair House was adorned with the Indian flag, symbolizing the significance of the visit.

PM Modi’s trip aims to strengthen India-US relations, with a focus on areas such as technology, trade, defense, and energy. His meetings with US President Donald Trump will be pivotal in enhancing collaboration between the two nations.

