What’s the Meaning of 8647? The Numbers That Pulled James Comey Into Controversy Again

A beachside photo posted by former FBI Director James Comey has triggered a political firestorm, with seashells arranged in the numbers “8647” sparking outrage among Trump allies. The Secret Service is now investigating the post, which critics claim hints at a coded threat against Donald Trump, a claim Comey firmly denies.

James Comey, who served as FBI Director from 2013 until his dismissal by former President Donald Trump in 2017, shared a photo online showing a formation of seashells arranged in the numbers “8647” on a beach. The post, which Comey said he believed was a “political message,” has sparked outrage among Trump allies, who interpret the numbers as a veiled threat against the 45th president.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded swiftly to the controversy, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service were “investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

What Does “8647” Mean?

The image has stirred significant speculation about the meaning behind the numbers.

Comey later explained he had come across the seashells arranged in that sequence during a beach walk and assumed it was a political message, but did not create the formation himself. However, critics—particularly within the MAGA movement—have alleged a more sinister implication.

According to Merriam-Webster, the number “86” is slang that historically means “to throw out” or “get rid of.” This usage is said to date back to the 1930s, with origins in New York’s Chumley’s bar located at 86 Bedford Street, where unruly patrons were famously “86’d”—or removed from the premises.

More recently, the term has developed connotations associated with violence. Merriam-Webster acknowledges that “to kill” is a modern interpretation of “86,” though the dictionary notes it has not formally adopted that definition due to its relatively recent and infrequent use.

Meanwhile, the number “47” is widely interpreted by Trump supporters to refer to Donald Trump’s current campaign to become the 47th president of the United States.

The implication being drawn by some on the right is that “8647” translates to a call to “eliminate Trump,” a claim Comey denies.

Comey Responds to the Backlash Over ‘8647’

Amid mounting criticism, Comey deleted the photo and issued a clarification on Instagram late Thursday night.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” Comey wrote. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down.”

Who is James Comey?

Now 64 years old, James Comey began his professional life as a lawyer before being appointed as the seventh director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013 by President Barack Obama. His tenure was cut short when President Trump fired him in May 2017 while Comey was leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump’s comments at the time reflected his frustration with the probe. “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump reportedly said. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

The firing ignited a prolonged and very public feud between Trump and Comey, with Trump often dismissing the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt.” In a 2019 interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump referred to Comey as “a terrible guy” and criticized FBI leadership under him as “not clean, to put it mildly.”

