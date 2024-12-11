WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down: Millions Report Messaging Issues

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been facing a mass outage, with users being locked out from sending or receiving messages. Reports have started flooding in from around the world.

Apart from WhatsApp, there are complaints of Instagram and Facebook being down, as they are owned by Meta, which have left millions in frustration. Meta has still not released any official report about the cause of this outage and how long the service would be unavailable.

Meta Admits Global Outage

Meta said in a social media post on X that a technical issue was affecting access to its apps, including Facebook and Instagram. “We are aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps,” the company said.

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024

The post assured users that Meta is actively working to resolve the problem and restore normal service as quickly as possible. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the message added.

An Instagram-specific post on X echoed similar concerns, recognizing that a technical issue was impacting some users’ access to the platform.

Meta’s applications suffered a high-profile two-hour outage in March 2024, on Super Tuesday of the U.S. presidential primaries.

