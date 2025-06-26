Live Tv
WhatsApp's Security Questioned: US Government Takes Action, Cyber Expert Warn Of Risks

WhatsApp’s Security Questioned: US Government Takes Action, Cyber Expert Warn Of Risks

Cyber expert Pawan Duggal highlights WhatsApp's encryption flaws, noting messages are vulnerable once received. Following this, the US House banned WhatsApp over data concerns. Experts urge caution with sensitive info, suggesting more secure alternatives for private communication.

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 19:07:44 IST

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp has become an indispensable part of our lives.

With its end-to-end encryption, many of us believe that our conversations are completely secure. However, the reality is far from it. 

While WhatsApp’s encryption does provide a level of protection, it’s essential to understand its limitations.

In an Interview with Arzu Seth of NewsX, Cyber expert Pawan Duggal explains that while WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption provides a secure communication channel, it’s essential to understand its limitations.

The encryption starts when you send a message, making it unreadable to anyone in between, but once the message reaches the recipient’s phone, it’s decrypted and becomes vulnerable to hacking.

Many hacking cases have emerged due to WhatsApp’s vulnerability, raising concerns about its security.

A Major concern has arisen after a move by the US government banning the use of WhatsApp by staff members of the US House of Representatives.

The United States government has prohibited the use of WhatsApp due to concerns over cybersecurity and data protection.

A memo issued recently mandates all House staff to uninstall the app from both their phones and work systems.

The government has flagged WhatsApp as a cybersecurity threat, citing a lack of transparency in how user data is protected.

Even the US government has advised its officials to disable WhatsApp on their official devices, highlighting the potential risks associated with using the platform.

Compared to other encrypted platforms, WhatsApp’s security may not be as robust as perceived. While many users believe WhatsApp is completely secure, the reality is different.

Other encrypted platforms may offer more advanced security features, making them more secure than WhatsApp, Duggal added.

“If you’re sharing sensitive personal data on WhatsApp, it’s essential to be cautious.

You never know when and where your data might be hacked, and the potential misuse can be severe,” advises the cyber expert. 

“Considering the risks, it’s advisable to explore more secure alternatives for sharing sensitive information.”

By being vigilant and informed, individuals can better protect their data and minimize potential risks.

Meanwhile Meta Spokesperson in a post on X said, ”We disagree with the House Chief Administrative Officer’s characterization in the strongest possible terms.

We know members and their staff regularly use WhatsApp, and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially.”

