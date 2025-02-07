When Indian Soldiers Rescued Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Family From The Now-Gutted Iconic Dhaka House Dhanmondi-32

Dhanmondi-32, once a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s history, now lies in ruins after a politically charged mob demolished the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. As his daughter, the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, mourns from exile, the nation grapples with the erasure of a symbol that once stood for its independence and resilience.

Dhanmondi-32, once a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s history, now lies in ruins after a mob demolished the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Nestled in one of Dhaka’s most affluent neighborhoods, Dhanmondi-32 has long stood as a symbol of Bangladesh’s tumultuous history. It was here that two defining moments in the nation’s past unfolded—until February 5, when a mob, incited by a social media call for a ‘bulldozer procession,’ tore down the iconic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father. The act of vandalism took place as his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister, delivered a speech from exile, rallying resistance against the government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sheikh Hasina’s Emotional Response on Dhanmondi-32 Destruction

Since her ouster in August last year, Sheikh Hasina has been residing in India. In an emotional audio address following the attack, she condemned the destruction.

“A structure can be erased, but history cannot be wiped out,” she asserted, appearing to fight back tears.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India, which has deep historical ties to the building, strongly denounced the incident, calling it ‘regrettable.’ New Delhi acknowledged the house as a “symbol of heroic resistance” of the Bangladeshi people.

“Those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of the residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh,” India’s External Affairs Ministry stated.

Beyond its symbolic significance, the residence was also the site of a daring rescue mission by an unarmed Indian soldier in 1971—an episode that remains etched in the annals of history.

The 1971 Liberation War and a Daring Rescue By Indian Solider Inside Dhanmondi-32

Bangladesh’s struggle for independence culminated in 1971 when Pakistani forces surrendered to the Indian Army. On December 16, Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi of Pakistan formally capitulated before India’s Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. However, mere kilometers away, in Dhanmondi-32, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s wife and three children—including Sheikh Hasina—remained captives. Unaware of their army’s surrender, the Pakistani troops guarding them continued to hold their ground.

When Indian forces learned of their plight the following morning, a four-member squad was dispatched to free the hostages. Leading the mission was Major Ashok Tara, who took a bold step—approaching the heavily armed Pakistani soldiers alone.

“Another step and we will shoot you,” they warned, training their guns on him.

Despite the imminent danger, Major Tara remained composed and reasoned with the soldiers in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi.

“They had no idea the Pakistan Army had surrendered and that Dhaka had fallen. I told them that an unarmed Indian officer would not be standing before them if that was not the case,” he later recalled in an interview.

Convinced of their defeat and assured of their safe passage home, the Pakistani troops eventually relented, allowing Major Tara inside. He successfully secured the release of Rahman’s family, a moment that became a defining chapter in Bangladesh’s independence story. Decades later, in 2012, Sheikh Hasina, then serving as prime minister, honored Major Tara with the ‘Friend of Bangladesh’ award.

The 1975 Tragedy: A Dark Chapter

Just four years later, in the early hours of August 15, 1975, Dhanmondi-32 once again became the epicenter of a historic event—this time, a tragic one. A faction of Bangladesh Army personnel stormed the house, killing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with 18 members of his family.

The massacre sent shockwaves across the nation and plunged Bangladesh into a period of political upheaval. The military swiftly took control, installing General Ziaur Rahman as president.

During the attack, Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, were in Europe, narrowly escaping the fate that befell their family. Upon her return to Delhi, she learned of the killings. India granted asylum to her, her husband, children, and Sheikh Rehana, providing them refuge for several years.

Describing her time in Delhi, Hasina later referred to herself as a “secret resident.”

Preserving the Legacy

Returning to Bangladesh in 1981, Sheikh Hasina took steps to safeguard the historic residence. She prevented its auction and transferred ownership to the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust. The house was later converted into the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, preserving the legacy of the nation’s founding father.

Now, with the destruction of this historic landmark, Bangladesh faces a new challenge—one that extends beyond bricks and mortar to the very heart of its national identity.

Also Read: Dhaka: Student Mob Vandalizes And Set Fire To Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence During Sheikh Hasina’s Online Address