​NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth on March 18, 2025, after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Williams and her colleague, Barry “Butch” Wilmore, successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida at 5:57 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on that day. ​

When astronauts return from space missions, their bodies undergo a challenging readjustment to Earth’s gravity. Muscles, bones, and digestive systems—accustomed to functioning in microgravity—require time to regain strength and balance.

The recovery process involves specialized physical therapy and a carefully managed diet to ease the transition without overburdening weakened systems. From the moment they land, strict guidelines are followed to ensure a smooth rehabilitation.

Initial Nutrition After Splashdown: Hydration First

In the first few hours after landing, astronauts are not given solid food. Instead, they are rehydrated with water, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade, and glucose-based solutions to restore energy.

Since their digestive systems have adapted to microgravity, they need time to function properly under normal gravity. To ease digestion, mild fruit juices, light broths, and salt-sugar solutions are introduced gradually. The primary objective is to stabilize fluid balance and prevent nausea or dizziness caused by the sudden gravitational shift.

First 24 Hours: Introducing Soft, Easily Digestible Foods

By the first full day on Earth, astronauts who show stable health conditions begin consuming soft foods like boiled rice, mashed potatoes, toast, or steamed vegetables. Light proteins such as boiled eggs or chicken broth help replenish muscle loss. Many astronauts crave fresh food after months of eating freeze-dried meals in space, but fruits like apples and bananas are introduced in small portions based on digestive response and overall energy levels.

At NASA’s Johnson Space Center, nutritionists carefully reintroduce a balanced diet over the next two to three days. Protein-rich foods like chicken and fish are added, along with carbohydrates such as pasta and bread.

Fresh vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals, while calcium and vitamin D supplements help counteract bone density loss caused by microgravity. The medical team continuously monitors digestive health, adjusting the diet based on energy levels and muscle recovery.

By the second or third day, lightly cooked chicken, such as grilled or boiled, is introduced if the astronaut’s digestive system is functioning well. Heavier meats like mutton, which require more effort to digest, are postponed by a few days. Spicy or fried foods remain off-limits until the digestive system fully recovers—usually after a week, though the exact timeline varies depending on mission duration and individual health.

Physical Readjustment: Restoring Muscle and Bone Strength

Astronauts experience significant muscle and bone weakening in space due to the absence of gravitational resistance. Upon landing, they often feel dizzy, weak, and struggle to stand or walk.

To prevent injuries, they are initially carried from the spacecraft on stretchers or wheelchairs. Balance issues and nausea are common, so they remain in reclining or seated positions for the first few hours.

Within the first two days, physiotherapists assist astronauts in regaining mobility by encouraging them to stand and walk with support. Weak muscles make it difficult for them to bear their full body weight, so walkers or staff assistance is required.

Strength training, treadmill exercises, and balance drills gradually restore their physical capabilities.

While most astronauts can walk independently within a week, complete muscle and bone recovery may take weeks or even months. Studies indicate that those who spend six months or longer in space can lose up to 30% of their muscle mass, making the rehabilitation process more extensive.

Reintroducing Favorite Foods: Chicken and Mutton in Moderation

One of the most common post-mission questions astronauts face is when they can resume eating their favorite foods. Chicken and mutton are among the most requested items but are introduced gradually. Light chicken broth or grilled chicken is typically offered after two or three days if no digestive discomfort occurs. Heavier foods, including mutton and spicy or fried dishes, are introduced between days five and seven once the digestive system has stabilized.

Alcohol Restrictions: A Delayed Indulgence

Astronauts must avoid alcohol for at least a week post-splashdown. The liver and kidneys, which undergo changes in microgravity, require time to adjust to normal conditions. Alcohol can disrupt hydration levels and electrolyte balance, both of which are already fragile after a space mission. If medical tests confirm that the astronaut’s body is stable, small amounts of alcohol, such as beer or wine, may be permitted after 10 to 14 days—but only under medical supervision.

Example: The Recovery Timeline for Crew-9

To understand how this recovery protocol is implemented, consider Crew-9’s return to Earth on March 18, 2025.

March 20: If stable, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore could have light chicken soup or grilled chicken.

March 23-25: Small portions of spicy chicken or mutton may be introduced if their digestive systems tolerate it.

March 28-April 1: If medical tests confirm stability, a small glass of beer or wine may be permitted.

Complete Recovery Timeline: What to Expect

Most astronauts regain full digestive function and balance within one to two weeks. Strength and mobility exercises continue for three to four weeks, while full muscle and bone recovery can take two to three months. Recovery timelines vary based on mission length, astronaut age, and overall health.

Returning to Earth is a complex process requiring careful nutrition, physical rehabilitation, and medical supervision to ensure astronauts can regain their strength safely and efficiently.