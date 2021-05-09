The Centre has presented its data for the foreign aid received from different countries. As the world steps up to help India come out of this crisis, our focus should be on the optimum and effective use of this aid.

The world has shown solidarity with India as India continues to fight the pandemic. The foreign aid has poured from different parts of the world. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, and Israel delivered 2,060 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 Remdesivir vials, 467 ventilators, and three oxygen generation plants to India on Friday, according to the government data.

“Reflecting the solidarity and goodwill towards India, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of India in this collective battle against COVID19,” the government said, praising the international community’s support. The government, it said, had devised a streamlined and systematic process for efficient allocation, distribution, and delivery of assistance.

Around 100 oxygen concentrators were dispatched from Delhi to Assam on Saturday, according to the Ministry, while a German Mobile Oxygen Production and Filling System, capable of generating 360.0 litres of 93 percent oxygen for medical usage and with a reserve oxygen tank of 420 litres, was transported to DRDO in the morning for use in their health facilities. The ventilators that were sent to India from the Netherlands are on way from Delhi to Telengana.

The first consignment of Oxygen cylinders, concentrators and negative pressure carriers has been dispatched from Incheon in South Korea to India, today: Embassy of India, Seoul pic.twitter.com/Yt6PnTgP3t — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

Before this, several nations have also been sending oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators, cryogenic tankers, ventilators, drugs, BiPAP devices, pulse oximeters, PPE coveralls, N-95 masks, Faviparivir, and gowns amid an ongoing crisis. Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Thailand, Russia, Romania, and Uzbekistan have all sent oxygen concentrators. According to reports, India has received a total of 40 lakh different varieties of foreign aid. Ventilators, on the other hand, are supplied by the United Kingdom (200), Germany (120), Russia (75), the United Arab Emirates (157), Germany (120), Ireland (365), France (28), and Italy (20).