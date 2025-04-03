Which Countries Are The Hardest Hit After US’ Reciprocal Tariffs?

In a significant shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging tariff package affecting imports from more than 180 countries. Announced in the White House Rose Garden, the new tariffs are among the most comprehensive trade measures taken by the US in decades.

In a significant shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging tariff package affecting imports from more than 180 countries. Announced in the White House Rose Garden, the new tariffs are among the most comprehensive trade measures taken by the US in decades. The move marks a departure from years of trade liberalization and could have far-reaching consequences for global commerce.

Justifying the Tariffs: ‘Reclaiming Our Jobs’

Defending the decision, Trump declared that the tariffs were necessary to restore American industries and revive small and medium-sized businesses.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

He asserted that the tariffs would bring jobs “roaring back” and make America “wealthy again.” The President characterized the move as a way to ensure fairer trade practices, labeling the new duties as “discounted reciprocal tariffs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on US Trading Partners

The announcement caught many of the United States’ trading partners off guard. Several allies reacted with criticism, expressing concerns over the economic repercussions of the high tariff rates.

Under the plan, the US will impose tariffs in response to the existing duties that foreign countries place on American products. For instance, Trump stated that China’s 67% tariff on US goods would be met with a 34% duty on Chinese imports. The European Union, another major trading partner, faces a 20% tariff, while other nations—including Vietnam, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand—will see even steeper levies.

Complete List of Tariff Rates

The following is the full list of tariffs imposed on various countries under the new trade policy:

China: 34%

34% European Union: 20%

20% Vietnam: 46%

46% Taiwan: 32%

32% Japan: 24%

24% India: 26%

26% South Korea: 25%

25% Thailand: 36%

36% Switzerland: 31%

31% Indonesia: 32%

32% Malaysia: 24%

24% Cambodia: 49%

49% United Kingdom: 10%

10% South Africa: 30%

30% Brazil: 10%

10% Bangladesh: 37%

37% Singapore: 10%

10% Israel: 17%

17% Philippines: 17%

17% Chile: 10%

10% Australia: 10%

10% Pakistan: 29%

29% Turkey: 10%

10% Sri Lanka: 44%

44% Colombia: 10%

10% Peru: 10%

10% Nicaragua: 18%

18% Norway: 15%

15% Costa Rica: 10%

10% Jordan: 20%

20% Dominican Republic: 10%

10% United Arab Emirates: 10%

10% New Zealand: 10%

10% Argentina: 10%

10% Ecuador: 10%

10% Guatemala: 10%

10% Honduras: 10%

10% Madagascar: 47%

47% Myanmar (Burma): 44%

44% Tunisia: 28%

28% Kazakhstan: 27%

27% Serbia: 37%

37% Egypt: 10%

10% Saudi Arabia: 10%

10% El Salvador: 10%

10% Côte d’Ivoire: 21%

21% Laos: 48%

48% Botswana: 37%

37% Trinidad and Tobago: 10%

10% Morocco: 10%

Potential Trade War and Global Impact

The introduction of these tariffs is expected to trigger retaliation from affected countries, which may impose countermeasures on US exports. This could lead to an increase in prices for everyday goods, including consumer products such as bicycles, wine, and textiles.

However, the White House clarified that these tariffs will not apply to certain critical goods. Items such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, energy, and specific minerals not available in the US are exempt from the new duties.

Future of Global Trade Relations

While Trump insists that the new trade policies will strengthen the American economy, experts warn that they may disrupt international trade and escalate economic tensions. With the possibility of a full-fledged trade war looming, many countries are now reassessing their economic strategies to cope with the shifting trade landscape.

As the world watches, the effects of these tariffs will unfold in the coming months, potentially reshaping the balance of global trade for years to come.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Showing ‘Surprising Improvement’ After Surviving Life-Threatening Health Crisis