Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Which Countries Are The Hardest Hit After US’ Reciprocal Tariffs?

Which Countries Are The Hardest Hit After US’ Reciprocal Tariffs?

In a significant shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging tariff package affecting imports from more than 180 countries. Announced in the White House Rose Garden, the new tariffs are among the most comprehensive trade measures taken by the US in decades.

Which Countries Are The Hardest Hit After US’ Reciprocal Tariffs?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging tariff package affecting imports from more than 180 countries.


In a significant shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging tariff package affecting imports from more than 180 countries. Announced in the White House Rose Garden, the new tariffs are among the most comprehensive trade measures taken by the US in decades. The move marks a departure from years of trade liberalization and could have far-reaching consequences for global commerce.

Justifying the Tariffs: ‘Reclaiming Our Jobs’

Defending the decision, Trump declared that the tariffs were necessary to restore American industries and revive small and medium-sized businesses.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

He asserted that the tariffs would bring jobs “roaring back” and make America “wealthy again.” The President characterized the move as a way to ensure fairer trade practices, labeling the new duties as “discounted reciprocal tariffs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on US Trading Partners

The announcement caught many of the United States’ trading partners off guard. Several allies reacted with criticism, expressing concerns over the economic repercussions of the high tariff rates.

Under the plan, the US will impose tariffs in response to the existing duties that foreign countries place on American products. For instance, Trump stated that China’s 67% tariff on US goods would be met with a 34% duty on Chinese imports. The European Union, another major trading partner, faces a 20% tariff, while other nations—including Vietnam, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand—will see even steeper levies.

Complete List of Tariff Rates

The following is the full list of tariffs imposed on various countries under the new trade policy:

  • China: 34%
  • European Union: 20%
  • Vietnam: 46%
  • Taiwan: 32%
  • Japan: 24%
  • India: 26%
  • South Korea: 25%
  • Thailand: 36%
  • Switzerland: 31%
  • Indonesia: 32%
  • Malaysia: 24%
  • Cambodia: 49%
  • United Kingdom: 10%
  • South Africa: 30%
  • Brazil: 10%
  • Bangladesh: 37%
  • Singapore: 10%
  • Israel: 17%
  • Philippines: 17%
  • Chile: 10%
  • Australia: 10%
  • Pakistan: 29%
  • Turkey: 10%
  • Sri Lanka: 44%
  • Colombia: 10%
  • Peru: 10%
  • Nicaragua: 18%
  • Norway: 15%
  • Costa Rica: 10%
  • Jordan: 20%
  • Dominican Republic: 10%
  • United Arab Emirates: 10%
  • New Zealand: 10%
  • Argentina: 10%
  • Ecuador: 10%
  • Guatemala: 10%
  • Honduras: 10%
  • Madagascar: 47%
  • Myanmar (Burma): 44%
  • Tunisia: 28%
  • Kazakhstan: 27%
  • Serbia: 37%
  • Egypt: 10%
  • Saudi Arabia: 10%
  • El Salvador: 10%
  • Côte d’Ivoire: 21%
  • Laos: 48%
  • Botswana: 37%
  • Trinidad and Tobago: 10%
  • Morocco: 10%

Potential Trade War and Global Impact

The introduction of these tariffs is expected to trigger retaliation from affected countries, which may impose countermeasures on US exports. This could lead to an increase in prices for everyday goods, including consumer products such as bicycles, wine, and textiles.

However, the White House clarified that these tariffs will not apply to certain critical goods. Items such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, energy, and specific minerals not available in the US are exempt from the new duties.

Future of Global Trade Relations

While Trump insists that the new trade policies will strengthen the American economy, experts warn that they may disrupt international trade and escalate economic tensions. With the possibility of a full-fledged trade war looming, many countries are now reassessing their economic strategies to cope with the shifting trade landscape.

As the world watches, the effects of these tariffs will unfold in the coming months, potentially reshaping the balance of global trade for years to come.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Showing ‘Surprising Improvement’ After Surviving Life-Threatening Health Crisis

Filed under

donald trump Reciprocal Tariffs US trade policy white house

If you’ve been struggli

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen
The IIT Delhi Alumni Asso

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special...
Congress Parliamentary Pa

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to...
newsx

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja
newsx

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill
A new viral meme claims t

‘Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special Daily Program

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special...

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to Keep Society in State of Permanent Polarisation

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to...

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture