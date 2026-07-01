Which Indian Companies Were Removed From US Sanctions List? Here’s What Prompted The Move

The United States has removed four Indian companies from its US sanctions list, nearly two years after they were accused of supporting Russia through financial, material or technological assistance. The decision is part of the latest update to the US Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List and comes after India maintained that it follows strict export-control rules and had engaged with Washington over the issue. As per reports, the four delisted companies are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.

Why the US sanctions were imposed and why these four firms have now been removed

As per reports, the latest US sanctions update reverses action taken in 2024, when the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 21 Indian entities, including 19 companies and two individuals, under Executive Order 14024. The order targets those accused of providing financial, material, technological or other support to the Russian government.

The sanctions were part of Washington’s wider effort to stop countries and businesses from helping Russia bypass restrictions imposed after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Following the move, the Indian government held discussions with US authorities over the matter.

India’s response to US sanctions and export control compliance

Reports say that while responding to the US sanctions, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is a “responsible member of the international community” and participates in major multilateral export-control regimes. It also said the government regularly conducts outreach programmes to ensure Indian companies comply with export-control laws and do not violate domestic regulations.

The delisting was announced alongside a broader revision of the SDN List, which also added several individuals and entities allegedly linked to drug trafficking networks in Mexico. OFAC also said it had released its quarterly report on licensing activities carried out under the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSRA) for January to March 2026.

Listed firms among those cleared in US sanctions update

According to reports, two of the companies removed from the US sanctions list are publicly traded firms. Galaxy Bearings Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited are listed companies, while Lokesh Machines supplies global manufacturers including US-based John Deere and Cummins, Sweden’s Volvo, and Japan’s Honda and Suzuki.

RRG Engineering Technologies, another company removed from the US sanctions list, has links to India’s aviation sector. Its Chairperson and Managing Director, GM Ganga Rao, served as an industry expert on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2018 task force that worked on fast-tracking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

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