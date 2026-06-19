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Home > World News > ‘Which Tribe Is Usha From?’ JD Vance Recalls Mother’s Surprising Question After Learning About His Indian Wife

‘Which Tribe Is Usha From?’ JD Vance Recalls Mother’s Surprising Question After Learning About His Indian Wife

US Vice President J. D. Vance recalled that when he told his mother that Usha Vance was Indian, she responded, “Which tribe?” He said the question reflected his family's limited exposure to different cultures, not disrespect.

JD Vance shares how his mother reacted when he told her about Usha Vance (Image: AFP)
JD Vance shares how his mother reacted when he told her about Usha Vance (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 18:14 IST

US Vice President JD Vance has shared a personal story about the first time he told his mother about Usha Vance’s Indian background, revealing a question that has now sparked debate online. Speaking on a podcast while discussing his family and faith journey, Vance recalled that when he told his mother that Usha Vance was Indian, her immediate response was: “Which tribe?” The Vice President said the remark reflected how little his family knew about different cultures at the time rather than any attempt to insult or dismiss Usha Vance’s heritage.

Reports say that while recalling the conversation, Vance said, “She said, ‘What is she like ethnically?’ And I said, ‘Mom, she’s Indian’. And my mom says, ‘Which tribe?’” Usha Vance was born in California to Indian immigrant parents who moved to the United States from Andhra Pradesh around four decades ago.

A family story that quickly turned into a social media debate

Vance explained that his mother and Usha Vance came from completely different backgrounds. “So, they came from very different worlds, both mom and Usha… But you know, my mom said, it just goes to show sometimes how little some of us knew about the world,” he said.

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According to reports, the anecdote gained widespread attention online, with some social media users viewing the “tribe” remark as ignorance. Others criticised Vance, arguing that he had embarrassed his wife by sharing the story publicly. However, the broader context of Vance’s comments suggested that his mother’s question was not intended as an insult.

Why his mother may have asked ‘which tribe?’

In the United States, the word “Indian” can refer both to people from India and to Native Americans, many of whom belong to recognised tribes. Native Americans have also historically been referred to as “Indians,” which may explain why Vance’s mother initially misunderstood what he meant when speaking about Usha Vance.

The Vice President himself framed the story as an example of how unfamiliar his family once was with different cultures. He added that despite those differences, his mother and relatives eventually embraced Usha Vance completely.

Similar qualities despite coming from different worlds

As per reports, Vance said that although his mother, grandmother and Usha Vance had very different life experiences, they shared many qualities. When asked about his biggest regret, he said it was that his late grandmother, whom he called “Mamaw,” never got the chance to meet his wife.

“There’s something so similar about them, but so different. Like they’re both incredibly smart,” Vance said. He also revealed that he was first drawn to Usha Vance because of her honesty. “Usha just doesn’t have a filter. It’s one of the things I was immediately attracted to about her is that even if she was going to offend you, she was going to say exactly what was on her mind… I think my grandmother would be fascinated by her,” he further said.

Where did JD and Usha meet?

According to reports, JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2010 while studying at Yale University’s School of Law and married in 2014 in an interfaith ceremony that included traditional Hindu rituals. The couple have three children and are expecting a fourth.

The discussion also revived attention on remarks Vance made last year when he said he hoped his Hindu wife would one day convert to Christianity. The comment drew criticism from some Indian-Americans. Later, Usha Vance clarified, “It’s not like he’s proselytising to me every day… I am not Catholic, and I am not intending to convert or anything like that.”

Also Read: ‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End   

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‘Which Tribe Is Usha From?’ JD Vance Recalls Mother’s Surprising Question After Learning About His Indian Wife
Tags: jd vanceJD Vance Usha VanceUsha VanceUsha vance india roots

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‘Which Tribe Is Usha From?’ JD Vance Recalls Mother’s Surprising Question After Learning About His Indian Wife
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