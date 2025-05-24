White House Announces Major Overhaul of National Security Council, Slashing Staff and Ousting Appointees

Trump has ordered a reorganization of the National Security Council, drastically reducing its staff and removing many political appointees.

President Donald Trump has ordered a reorganization of the National Security Council (NSC), drastically reducing its staff and removing numerous political appointees and detailees in a move aimed at realigning the council with his “America First” agenda, The Associated Press reported, quoting two US officials and one person familiar with the changes.

The overhaul, first reported by Axios and confirmed to AP by a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity, will return many career government employees seconded to the NSC back to their home agencies. “This amounts to a ‘liquidation’ of NSC staffing,” the person familiar with the decision told the publication.

According to the report, the NSC currently employs around 395 people, including about 180 support staff. Of those being removed, 90 to 95 are policy experts on loan from other government bodies. Many political appointees will also be reassigned within the administration, the report said.

This shake-up follows the recent ouster of national security adviser Mike Waltz, who was nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has temporarily assumed the role of national security adviser.

Waltz’s dismissal came shortly after Trump fired several NSC officials, prompted in part by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who raised concerns to the president about staff loyalty. Loomer, known for promoting conspiracy theories including QAnon, later took credit for the firings, calling on Trump to “purge aides” she believed were not fully loyal to the MAGA movement.

The NSC has faced persistent upheaval in the early days of Trump’s second term, the report said, adding that about 160 career aides were previously sidelined while the administration reviewed staffing.

Waltz, a former Army Green Beret and congressman, faced criticism in March after reportedly including journalist Jeffrey Goldberg on an encrypted group chat discussing sensitive military operations. While Waltz accepted responsibility for creating the chat, he said he did not know how Goldberg was added.

