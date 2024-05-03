White House Attempts To Address Fallout Following Biden's Comment On India And Japan

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has addressed the recent controversy surrounding US President Joe Biden’s remarks, clarifying that his comments were intended to convey a broader point rather than being perceived as xenophobic. Jean-Pierre emphasized that Biden’s statement underscored the importance of the United States as a nation built on immigrants and highlighted his respect for America’s allies and partners, including India and Japan.

During a fundraising event, Biden referred to India and Japan, along with China and Russia, as being influenced by xenophobia, which he suggested was hindering their economic growth. He attributed the strength of the US economy, in part, to its welcoming stance towards immigrants.

Responding to inquiries regarding Biden’s comments, Jean-Pierre reiterated that the President’s remarks were aimed at emphasizing the significance of immigration to the fabric of American society. She emphasized Biden’s commitment to fostering diplomatic relationships with countries like India and Japan, with whom the US shares strong ties.

Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s stance, stating that he is resolute in addressing issues that are important to the American people, including immigration. She underscored the importance of recognizing the US as a nation built by immigrants, asserting that embracing diversity strengthens the country.

READ MORE :Rainfall Leads To Flight Cancellations in Dubai, Closure Of Schools And Offices

The White House press secretary’s clarification sought to provide context to Biden’s remarks, emphasizing his support for immigrants and the contributions they make to American society. She reiterated that Biden’s remarks were intended to reinforce the value of immigration and promote inclusivity.

Biden’s comments come amid ongoing debates and criticisms regarding his administration’s immigration policies, with opponents and the Republican Party voicing concerns. However, the President remains steadfast in his support for immigration and his belief in the strength derived from embracing diversity.

The clarification from the White House serves to reaffirm Biden’s stance on immigration and underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering diplomatic relations with key allies like India and Japan. As the debate surrounding immigration continues, Biden remains committed to championing the contributions of immigrants to the fabric of American society.