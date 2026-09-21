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Home > World News > White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?

White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have also filed a federal lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the White House, while the administration has accused the outlets of publishing “fake news.”

The move came amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several media organisations.(Image: AFP)
The move came amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several media organisations.(Image: AFP)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 23:46 IST

Major US television networks have suspended their shared coverage arrangement for presidential events after the White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its grounds, escalating an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and several media organisations. Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News jointly announced that they would no longer provide the rotating pool coverage, a system under which networks share access and footage from presidential events.

CNN Unable to Carry Out Monday Assignment

CNN was scheduled to handle the presidential pool on Monday, including coverage of President Donald Trump’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. However, the network was unable to carry out the assignment after the White House enforced its restrictions on CNN. The suspension does not mean the television networks have stopped covering the Trump administration. Instead, the decision concerns the shared pool feed used for events covered under the presidential pool arrangement. The move is significant because the pool system allows news organisations to share limited-access coverage of events involving the president, particularly when space or security restrictions prevent every outlet from attending independently.

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Lawsuit Filed Over White House Restrictions

The suspension came on the same day that CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit against Trump and members of his administration over their exclusion from the White House. The outlets have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that their access to the White House has been improperly limited. The administration, meanwhile, has accused the organisations of publishing what it describes as “fake news.”

Dispute Between White House and Media Escalates

The latest developments mark another chapter in the increasingly tense relationship between the Trump administration and parts of the US news media. While the networks will continue reporting on the president and his administration through their regular news operations, their decision to suspend the shared pool arrangement could affect how presidential events are collectively covered. The legal battle is now expected to determine whether the White House can maintain its restrictions on the three outlets.
Also Read: 91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Attack in Karnataka, What Does CCTV Show?

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White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?
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White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?

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White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?
White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?
White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?
White House Bans CNN Over ‘Fake News’; Why Is US Media Suspending Trump Coverage?
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