Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
White House Bars AP Reporter For Third Day In ‘Gulf Of America’ Flap

The White House has barred Associated Press (AP) reporters from covering President Donald Trump's events for a third consecutive day, escalating tensions over the president’s "Gulf of America" label. The AP refused to adopt this new term in its style guide, citing the longstanding name "Gulf of Mexico."

The Associated Press (AP) has been barred for the third consecutive day from covering President Donald Trump’s press events, with the latest incident occurring during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The White House’s refusal to allow AP reporters access has sparked outrage, with the news organization calling it a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

The Gulf of America Controversy: Why AP Was Barred

The conflict stems from the AP’s refusal to adopt President Trump’s new term “Gulf of America” in its style guide. This decision was made after Trump labeled the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” a name change that was introduced without historical precedent. In response, AP’s style guide issued a January 23 note stating that the “Gulf of Mexico” has been the established name for over 400 years, and the agency would continue using the original name, while acknowledging Trump’s new term.

AP Calls for Action: A Violation of Press Freedoms

In a strong statement on Thursday, the AP condemned the White House’s actions, urging the Trump administration to cease restricting its journalists. “It is a plain violation of the First Amendment,” the AP said, emphasizing the importance of press freedom in a democratic society.

White House Correspondents Association Demands Reversal

The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), representing journalists covering the presidency, echoed the AP’s concerns. WHCA President Eugene Daniels called for the immediate reversal of the White House’s decision, stressing that free speech and press freedom are foundational to American democracy. “Prohibiting journalists from access because of their editorial decisions is viewpoint discrimination,” Daniels said.

A History of Media Tensions Under Trump

This incident is not the first time President Trump has restricted media access. During his presidential campaign and throughout his first term, Trump’s administration sought to limit media coverage, with several legal battles over press credentials. While federal courts ruled in favor of the press on multiple occasions, this latest ban on AP reporters underscores continuing tensions between the White House and the media.

AP’s Vital Role in Journalism and Public Accountability

As a permanent member of the White House press pool, the AP plays a crucial role in providing unbiased, around-the-clock coverage of the presidency. The newswire’s stories are relied upon by billions of people worldwide, making this ongoing access issue a significant concern for global news distribution.

