Aside from her posts on social media, Meena has also published children's picture books that mainly entail her aunt and also has some torsos that say 'Vice President Aunty'. Adding to her list of infractions, she even flew on a private plane to President Joe Biden's induction ceremony with one of his donors.

Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamal Harris has been using her “Vice President aunt’s” fame to help boost herself into the relevance and, as the White House said, launch her own personal brand. She has been giving her opinion about the actions and happenings in other countries. But the White House has now intervened and demanded that she stop trading upon Kamala Harris’ name.

Earlier, her actions were mostly ignored by the Democrats and her aunt but now that Kamala Harris is Vice President, they have decided to put a stop to it, lest she says something exceptionally uncontroversial in the name of her aunt. The morality of using an esteemed relative’s name for one’s own purposes also lands on the bad side of the fence. As such, The officials from White House state that her deeds go against the ethics rules of the US government.

White House said about Meena Harris that some things can’t be undone but that being said, the behaviour needs to change. Meena is a lawyer-turned-entrepreneur with over 8,00,000 followers on Instagram where she shares her opinions on political and internal matters of other countries.

Also read: ‘India protest toolkit’: 21-year-old Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody under sedition charges

Also read: After WHO’s clean chit, China accuses US for lack of transparency in early findings of Covid-19

Aside from her posts on social media, Meena has also published children’s picture books that mainly entail her aunt and also has some torsos that say ‘Vice President Aunty’. Adding to her list of infractions, she even flew on a private plane to President Joe Biden’s induction ceremony with one of his donors.

Also read: Politics over Rinku Sharma murder: BJP, VHP hold prayer meet, AAP alleges murder over chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’